Man In Critical Condition After Shooting Following Altercation At 5505 Brainerd Road

  • Sunday, May 14, 2023
A man was critically injured in a shooting at 5505 Brainerd Road late Saturday afternoon.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 5:28 p.m.
 
Police located the victim, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
 
 Police were told the victim had been shot following an altercation with another person.
 
 Police were actively working to develop additional details in the incident.
 
 No arrests have yet been made. This is an on-going investigation.
Funeral arrangements are being made for two Chattanooga men killed a week ago in a wrong way crash on I-24 near Jasper in Marion County. Funeral arrangements for Darick Isom, 44, and Travis ... more

A woman on Newell Avenue told police she woke up and noticed all four of her tires had been vandalized. She said the previous night she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO 727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

