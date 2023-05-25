Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:
No Bills:
1 DORTCH, JAKHORY L DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/24/2023
2 DORTCH, JAKHORY L VANDALISM 05/24/2023
1 SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ... more
A 45-year-old Iowa man, who took a 14-year-old Harrison, Tn., girl to his home for sexual activity, has been sentenced to serve 10 years and a month in federal prison.
Joseph Donnell Foster ... more
A Chattanooga man who once was arrested after firing a shot that hit a police patrol car has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison.
Samuel Lamorris Ervin, 32, appeared before ... more