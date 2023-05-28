Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AINSLIE, GAVIN K
6439 OLDE FERRY LANDING HARRISON, 373419624
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRINING, BRANDIN CHARLES
5912 FRIDELL RD HARRISON, 373419718
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURSON, DARREN LEVONE
1816 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CADENA, JOSE GUADALUPE
2308 23ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ
959 BOYINTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE
122 MANNING COLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
305 SUNSET CIRCLE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS LAMONT
130 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415203
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO
35 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415014
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
2503 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FORD, CODY STEVEN
110 N LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 307411618
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
FOUNTAIN, SHONA NICOLE
473 WINDING RIDGE RD ROCK SPRING, 307394128
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL
2501 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARESH, RAJESHKUMAR PATEL
2802 UPRIDGE DRIVE APT C PARKVILLE, 20735
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO
1501 QUIENCY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, PARKER FARRELL
6403 FAIRCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KELLY, JERANDEZ QUASHUN
6202 MELROSE RD NW HUNTSVILLE, 358101444
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
KOSAKOWSKI, LEVI S
7608 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAND, SPENCER DEE
12681 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANNING, BRANDON LEE
2042 WINNWOOD DRIVE APT 54 CLEVELAND, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINNEY, ROGEAN MONIQUE
522 GREYFOX TRL STOCKBRIDGE, 302814118
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
MCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT
125 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
PAUL, BENJAMIN R
109 PEACE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PECK, MITCHELL KEITH
1830 REDBUD VALLY DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POWELL, NAKIA YVETTE
307 TAKKEY TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRATER, TRAVIS LEE
RR 3 BOX 249M PIKEVILLE, 373679300
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRICE, BRETT ALLEN
3647 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 374051682
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
REED, VALERIE LAVONNE
3647 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ROBERSON, RYAN ANDREW
9329 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE
153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDOVAL, KIANA L
1610 CHIPPOWHA ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDERAGE DUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
LIGHT LAW
SHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER
394 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 307205968
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
908 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
STAMEY, BRYAN CLAYTON
135 GRAYS FERRY RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TORRES, JOSE MIGUEL
20A LONGSTREET RD ROSSVILLE, 307414019
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL
5327 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VENTURA-GARCIA, ROSARIO
4610 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434735
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VERDA, CHARLES ANTHONY
48 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VICENTE ORTIZ, MIGUEL A
1608 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
WALTON, TONI JLISA
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, KATANYA
4017 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES
9542 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 373634936
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
