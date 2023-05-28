Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, May 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

AINSLIE, GAVIN K 
6439 OLDE FERRY LANDING HARRISON, 373419624 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE 
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE 
HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRINING, BRANDIN CHARLES 
5912 FRIDELL RD HARRISON, 373419718 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURSON, DARREN LEVONE 
1816 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CADENA, JOSE GUADALUPE 
2308 23ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ 
959 BOYINTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE 
122 MANNING COLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
305 SUNSET CIRCLE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS LAMONT 
130 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415203 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO 
35 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415014 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE 
2503 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FORD, CODY STEVEN 
110 N LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 307411618 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

FOUNTAIN, SHONA NICOLE 
473 WINDING RIDGE RD ROCK SPRING, 307394128 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL 
2501 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARESH, RAJESHKUMAR PATEL 
2802 UPRIDGE DRIVE APT C PARKVILLE, 20735 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO 
1501 QUIENCY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, PARKER FARRELL 
6403 FAIRCREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KELLY, JERANDEZ QUASHUN 
6202 MELROSE RD NW HUNTSVILLE, 358101444 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

KOSAKOWSKI, LEVI S 
7608 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAND, SPENCER DEE 
12681 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LETSON, EMORY LESLIE 
126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANNING, BRANDON LEE 
2042 WINNWOOD DRIVE APT 54 CLEVELAND, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, ROGEAN MONIQUE 
522 GREYFOX TRL STOCKBRIDGE, 302814118 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

MCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT 
125 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

PAUL, BENJAMIN R 
109 PEACE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PECK, MITCHELL KEITH 
1830 REDBUD VALLY DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POWELL, NAKIA YVETTE 
307 TAKKEY TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRATER, TRAVIS LEE 
RR 3 BOX 249M PIKEVILLE, 373679300 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PRICE, BRETT ALLEN 
3647 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 374051682 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

REED, VALERIE LAVONNE 
3647 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ROBERSON, RYAN ANDREW 
9329 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE 
153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDOVAL, KIANA L 
1610 CHIPPOWHA ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDERAGE DUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
LIGHT LAW

SHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER 
394 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 307205968 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE 
908 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405

STAMEY, BRYAN CLAYTON 
135 GRAYS FERRY RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TORRES, JOSE MIGUEL 
20A LONGSTREET RD ROSSVILLE, 307414019 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL 
5327 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VENTURA-GARCIA, ROSARIO 
4610 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434735 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VERDA, CHARLES ANTHONY 
48 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VICENTE ORTIZ, MIGUEL A 
1608 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, KATANYA 
4017 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES 
9542 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 373634936 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
AINSLIE, GAVIN K
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BURSON, DARREN LEVONE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/20/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARESH, RAJESHKUMAR PATEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, PARKER FARRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LAND, SPENCER DEE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 07/19/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MANNING, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIZE, LENA K
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PAUL, BENJAMIN R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PECK, MITCHELL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POWELL, NAKIA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, BRETT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/17/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
ROBERSON, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
STAMEY, BRYAN CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VERDA, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/22/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VICENTE ORTIZ, MIGUEL A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
WARD, KATANYA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT


