Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AINSLIE, GAVIN K

6439 OLDE FERRY LANDING HARRISON, 373419624

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE

2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE

HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRINING, BRANDIN CHARLES

5912 FRIDELL RD HARRISON, 373419718

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BURSON, DARREN LEVONE

1816 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CADENA, JOSE GUADALUPE

2308 23ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ

959 BOYINTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)



DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE

122 MANNING COLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

305 SUNSET CIRCLE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS LAMONT

130 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415203

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO

35 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415014

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE

2503 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FORD, CODY STEVEN

110 N LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 307411618

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE



FOUNTAIN, SHONA NICOLE

473 WINDING RIDGE RD ROCK SPRING, 307394128

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL

2501 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARESH, RAJESHKUMAR PATEL

2802 UPRIDGE DRIVE APT C PARKVILLE, 20735

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO

1501 QUIENCY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, PARKER FARRELL

6403 FAIRCREST DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KELLY, JERANDEZ QUASHUN

6202 MELROSE RD NW HUNTSVILLE, 358101444

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI



KOSAKOWSKI, LEVI S

7608 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELAND, SPENCER DEE12681 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSLETSON, EMORY LESLIE126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANNING, BRANDON LEE2042 WINNWOOD DRIVE APT 54 CLEVELAND, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINNEY, ROGEAN MONIQUE522 GREYFOX TRL STOCKBRIDGE, 302814118Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLETHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEMCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT125 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEMOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNPAUL, BENJAMIN R109 PEACE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPECK, MITCHELL KEITH1830 REDBUD VALLY DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOWELL, NAKIA YVETTE307 TAKKEY TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)THEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPRATER, TRAVIS LEERR 3 BOX 249M PIKEVILLE, 373679300Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYFAILURE TO APPEARPRICE, BRETT ALLEN3647 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 374051682Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONREED, VALERIE LAVONNE3647 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSROBERSON, RYAN ANDREW9329 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEDRUG PARAPHERNALIAROGERS, JESSICA HOPE153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDOVAL, KIANA L1610 CHIPPOWHA ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyUNDERAGE DUICHILD ENDANGERMENTDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSELIGHT LAWSHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER394 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 307205968Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE908 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405STAMEY, BRYAN CLAYTON135 GRAYS FERRY RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TORRES, JOSE MIGUEL20A LONGSTREET RD ROSSVILLE, 307414019Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL5327 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVENTURA-GARCIA, ROSARIO4610 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434735Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVERDA, CHARLES ANTHONY48 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVICENTE ORTIZ, MIGUEL A1608 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEXUAL BATTERYWALTON, TONI JLISA1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, KATANYA4017 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTWILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES9542 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 373634936Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR AINSLIE, GAVIN K

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BURSON, DARREN LEVONE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/20/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/04/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARESH, RAJESHKUMAR PATEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, PARKER FARRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LAND, SPENCER DEE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 07/19/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MANNING, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIZE, LENA K

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PAUL, BENJAMIN R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PECK, MITCHELL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF