Pilot Who Died In Plane Crash Near Reliance Was Northeast Georgia Physician

The pilot who died during a plane crash in a storm on Sunday was identified as Dr. Lionel Meadows, a Clarkesville, Ga., physician.

He served as the owner and medical director at Meadows Surgical Arts in Commerce.

Dr. Meadows, 54, was also an obstetrician who practiced for 10 years at the Women’s Wellness Center in Toccoa.

He had been traveling alone after a weekend visiting his family.

He was piloting a single-engine Cessna.

Dr. Meadows graduated from Emory University in 1990, the Medical College of Georgia in 1994, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1998.

He was a member of the Georgia-Cumberland Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Family members surviving include his wife, Kathryn Krueger Meadows; son, Aspen Meadows; daughter, Liesl Meadows; his mother, Martha Rainey Meadows; sister, Crystal M. (Eli) Tucker; mother-in-law, Phyllis Krueger; and several nieces and nephews.