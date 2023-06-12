Alton Park To Get Mixed Use Development On 45 Acres At Brickyard

A mixed use development is being planned on 45 acres at Alton Park that is to include both residential and commercial spaces.

Developers Rocky Chambers and Jim Lea said there will be "very diverse" housing options, including units from $180,000 to $600,000. There will also be spaces for small businesses.

Former City Councilman Chris Anderson called it "the best thing to happen to Alton Park in a generation."

Mr. Lea, who earlier led in setting up a conservation easement on Hawkins Ridge that separates Alton Park from St. Elmo, said the project will include a trailhead to provide access to the ridge.

Mr. Chambers said the project includes "taking down blighted industrial buildings" and putting in their place "high end to moderately priced" residential units.

The site was formerly Key-James Brick and Acme Brick.

Officials said it represents the first large-scale residential development in Alton Park in decades.

Mr. Chambers said, "It's a rare project to have this much good associated with it."