Latest Headlines

Alton Park To Get Mixed Use Development On 45 Acres At Brickyard

  • Monday, June 12, 2023

A mixed use development is being planned on 45 acres at Alton Park that is to include both residential and commercial spaces.

Developers Rocky Chambers and Jim Lea said there will be "very diverse" housing options, including units from $180,000 to $600,000. There will also be spaces for small businesses.

Former City Councilman Chris Anderson called it "the best thing to happen to Alton Park in a generation."

Mr. Lea, who earlier led in setting up a conservation easement on Hawkins Ridge that separates Alton Park from St. Elmo, said the project will include a trailhead to provide access to the ridge.

Mr. Chambers said the project includes "taking down blighted industrial buildings" and putting in their place "high end to moderately priced" residential units.

The site was formerly Key-James Brick and Acme Brick.

Officials said it represents the first large-scale residential development in Alton Park in decades.

Mr. Chambers said, "It's a rare project to have this much good associated with it." 

 

Latest Headlines
Country Club Stays Unbeaten In CASL Red Division
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/12/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/12/2023
Alton Park To Get Mixed Use Development On 45 Acres At Brickyard
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
13-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling 25-30 Feet In Falling Water Area
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Calhoun At Country Club
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/12/2023
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW 173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel Charged With Operating Boat Under The Influence
  • 6/12/2023

Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel, 52, was taken into custody on Friday following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake. Sunday morning, the ... more

Breaking News
Nursing Home Resident Is Victim Of Fraud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/12/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 5-11
  • 6/12/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/12/2023
Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 8 Times For Non-Emergencies; Neighbors Have Ongoing Feud
  • 6/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
When White Children Are Murdered - And Response (5)
  • 6/9/2023
Bridge Cleanup Cost Too Much - And Response
  • 6/9/2023
It's Not A Vendetta Against Trump - And Response (3)
  • 6/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/9/2023
Sports
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
  • 6/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
  • 6/11/2023
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
  • 6/12/2023
CFC's Hernandez Retires On Memorable Night At Finley Stadium
  • 6/11/2023
Homer-Happy Lookouts Bash Birmingham, 12-1
  • 6/11/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Loves Pink
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Loves Pink
  • 6/12/2023
Community Meeting Announced For Residents Of East Brainerd And Apison June 14
  • 6/12/2023
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
  • 6/12/2023
Flag Day Patriotic Celebration Is Ooltewah Is Wednesday
  • 6/12/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Is Aug. 22
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Is Aug. 22
  • 6/12/2023
Entertainment
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Performs At Freedom Celebration July 3
  • 6/12/2023
Chilling And Milling Is July 4 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Joelton Mayfield Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom Aug. 22
  • 6/12/2023
CoPAC And The Shaking Ray Levi Society Present Ahleuchatistas June 21
CoPAC And The Shaking Ray Levi Society Present Ahleuchatistas June 21
  • 6/9/2023
Opinion
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
When White Children Are Murdered - And Response (5)
  • 6/9/2023
Bridge Cleanup Cost Too Much - And Response
  • 6/9/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Business
Catoosa County Chamber’s Leadership Class Is Largest Ever
Catoosa County Chamber’s Leadership Class Is Largest Ever
  • 6/12/2023
The Ark Pet Spa And Hotel Red Bank Reopens After Renovation
  • 6/12/2023
Gas Prices Drop 9.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
2 From GPS Earn National Merit Scholarships
2 From GPS Earn National Merit Scholarships
  • 6/12/2023
Lee Alumna Presents Research At MAATA Conference, Wins First Place
Lee Alumna Presents Research At MAATA Conference, Wins First Place
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
Climb Out Of The Darkness 5k Community Run And Free Family Event Is June 25
  • 6/12/2023
Pinball Brings Joy To Families At Ronald McDonald House
  • 6/11/2023
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Unveils Renovated Pediatric ICU
  • 6/9/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Charles Egbuniwe, 22, Drowns On Fort Loudoun Lake On Saturday Afternoon
  • 6/10/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held At New Camp Jordan Fishing Pier
  • 6/10/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
  • 6/12/2023
Krystal Scarbrough To Speak At SCWN June 22 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/12/2023
John Shearer: The Early Architectural Histories Of First And Centenary Methodist Churches
  • 6/9/2023
Obituaries
Herbert "Herb" Ogburn Hester
Herbert "Herb" Ogburn Hester
  • 6/12/2023
Tina Marie Holloway
Tina Marie Holloway
  • 6/12/2023
Shirley Raye Crowden
Shirley Raye Crowden
  • 6/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Mathis, Frances Kaye Chance (Dalton)
Mathis, Frances Kaye Chance (Dalton)
  • 6/12/2023
Myers, Harold Lee (Cleveland)
Myers, Harold Lee (Cleveland)
  • 6/12/2023
Cooke, Michael Allen (Cleveland)
Cooke, Michael Allen (Cleveland)
  • 6/12/2023