Latest Headlines

Some Flights Delayed At Chattanooga Airport After Private Plane Has Landing Gear Collapse

  • Friday, June 2, 2023

Some flights were delayed at the Chattanooga Airport on Friday night after a private plane experienced "landing gear collapse" during a 7:30 p.m. landing.

Authorities said the Hawker 800 jet, with two people on board, landed safely.

The Crisis24 website said, "Disruptions to flight operations are possible at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Chattanooga, Tennessee as of late June 2 after an airplane experienced landing gear collapse upon landing at the airport.

"Several flights operating through CHA were reportedly rerouted to alternate airports or delayed, although some flight operations are currently ongoing at CHA.

"Disruptions to operations at CHA, including delays, cancellations, and re-routings remain likely in the coming hours as authorities respond to the incident and airlines clear backlogs from delays."

Latest Headlines
Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Some Flights Delayed At Chattanooga Airport After Private Plane Has Landing Gear Collapse
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Walk-On’s Spotlight: UTC's Emily Coltharp’s Impactful Legacy
  • Sports
  • 6/2/2023
Chattanooga FC Earns 2-2 Comeback Draw At 865 Alliance
Chattanooga FC Earns 2-2 Comeback Draw At 865 Alliance
  • Sports
  • 6/2/2023
Jury Takes 8 Minutes For DUI Guilty Verdict After Defendant Skips Out
Jury Takes 8 Minutes For DUI Guilty Verdict After Defendant Skips Out
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE 4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ... more

Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
  • 6/2/2023

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church for Marshall Scott Martin, 58, who died after a bicycle accident during the Chattanooga Ironman. ... more

Jury Takes 8 Minutes For DUI Guilty Verdict After Defendant Skips Out
Jury Takes 8 Minutes For DUI Guilty Verdict After Defendant Skips Out
  • 6/2/2023

A Criminal Court jury took eight minutes to find 49-year-old Jermaine Tarpkin guilty of driving under the influence. The defendant was nowhere around when the verdict was read in the courtroom ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers
  • 6/2/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/2/2023
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
  • 6/2/2023
Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years
  • 6/2/2023
16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period
  • 6/2/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/2/2023
So Long, Scenic City
  • 6/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
  • 6/1/2023
Chattanooga FC Earns 2-2 Comeback Draw At 865 Alliance
Chattanooga FC Earns 2-2 Comeback Draw At 865 Alliance
  • 6/2/2023
Walk-On’s Spotlight: UTC's Emily Coltharp’s Impactful Legacy
  • 6/2/2023
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
  • 6/2/2023
Lee's Burnette Earns Gulf South Conference Commissioner's Trophy
  • 6/1/2023
Happenings
Warrior Freedom Service Dogs Car Show Is At U.S. Xpress Saturday
  • 6/2/2023
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Father’s Day Field Day Event On Saturday, June 17
  • 6/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Drag Show Featured At Cherry Street Tavern On Wednesday Night
  • 6/2/2023
Meet Author Frank Varney At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park June 9
  • 6/2/2023
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Robin Hood June 16-25
  • 6/2/2023
Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert June 28 & July 26
  • 6/2/2023
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
  • 6/2/2023
River City Balloon Glow And Laser Show Is Friday-Sunday
  • 6/1/2023
Jews, Blues And All That Jazz Begins June 11 At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/1/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Dining
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Business
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
  • 6/2/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events June 5-9
  • 6/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In May
  • 6/1/2023
Real Estate
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
  • 6/2/2023
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
  • 5/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 25-31
  • 6/1/2023
Student Scene
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Given By The Chattanooga Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association Is June 2
  • 6/2/2023
GNTC Students Awarded Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 6/2/2023
Fairyland Elementary Renovation Begins June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Living Well
McKamey Animal Center Seeks Help From Community To Overcome Spacing Crisis
  • 6/2/2023
Blood Drive Set For July 9 At St. Timothy Lutheran Church
  • 6/2/2023
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
  • 6/2/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/1/2023
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
  • 6/1/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Obituaries
Eva Kerr Cofer
Eva Kerr Cofer
  • 6/2/2023
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
  • 6/2/2023
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
  • 6/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Kilgore, Billy Don (Kimball)
Kilgore, Billy Don (Kimball)
  • 6/2/2023
Millard, Julia Ann (Dayton)
Millard, Julia Ann (Dayton)
  • 6/2/2023
Brown, Philip Duran (Rock Spring)
Brown, Philip Duran (Rock Spring)
  • 6/2/2023