Andrew Coyle Knew He Would Miss The DA's Office - And He Did

When Andrew Coyle left the District Attorney's office to join a private law firm on May 27 of last year he said, "I will very much miss it. Being a prosecutor is incredibly rewarding and provides such a sense of job achievement. I will miss it tremendously."

He did.

He's back.

Prosecutor Coyle had joined the law firm of Patrick, Beard, Schulman and Jacoway, where former top prosecutor Lance Pope earlier became part of the team. Prosecutor Coyle's wife was there as a paralegal.

At the new firm he was away from criminal defense. The focus was on civil cases, business law, construction, estates.

Mr. Coyle was born in New Orleans, though his parents and grandparents had lived in Chattanooga. His grandfather was pastor of Signal Mountain Baptist Church. His parents had an opportunity to return to Chattanooga and, when they arrived back, Andrew was 14 and enrolled at McCallie School.

He graduated from UT, then met his wife while they both worked at Southern Star restaurant. Then he went on to Cumberland Law School. He was briefly in private practice before joining the DA's staff in 2015.

In his new role, attorney Coyle found he was out of his niche.

He learned of openings at the DA's office and he met with new District Attorney Coty Wamp. He is back in his former courtroom presided over by Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

DA Wamp said, "During the campaign, I hated to learn that Andrew was leaving the DA's Office. His reputation amongst the criminal bar has always been exceptional and his trial abilities are difficult to match.

"He is undoubtedly a valuable asset in our office and his return is indicative of his desire to serve the public."