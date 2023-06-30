Disciplined Child Runs Away But Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers were called to a home in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane when a child ran away after being disciplined by their parent. After searching for less than an hour, the child returned home.

Officers assisted residents in the 10000 block of Tellico Drive identify a potential scam and provided ways to avoid falling prey to scams in the future.



A traffic stop in the 4700 block of University Drive resulted in the occupant’s arrest for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as warrants out of Hamilton County.





They were transported to the jail.A minor crash was reported in the Burger King parking lot.An officer was called to the Apison Crossing plaza for a vehicle that had parked outside of a legal parking area, blocking in other cars. The driver was located and they moved the vehicle.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original shoplifting charge.Officers assisted a motorist with a dead battery in the 5700 block of Main Street.A homeowner came home to find their door open on their residence in the 4000 block of Barnsley Loop. Police checked the residence and found no signs of theft or burglary.An individual in need came to city hall for assistance. Police and the chaplain program were able to provide help.The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a failure to appear warrant. The fugitive was booked on their warrant and released on bond.A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway for a failure to maintain lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol.