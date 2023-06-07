Wamp Unveils County Budget Close To $1 Billion; Plans "Historic Investment" In Public Education

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a county budget approaching $1 billion.

He said there would be no need for a property tax increase. The rate remains at $2.23 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The proposed budget stands at $995,201,026. That is up from the current $881.2 million, or a rise of over 12 percent.

Revenues are projected to rise by $116 million and spending go up by $114 million.

County Mayor Wamp, in an address to the County Commission, said the county schools will get nearly a $100 million increase, fueled largely by the state's new TISA funding formula.

The county operations budget has the county schools going from $522.9 million to $621.5 million.

The county mayor said during the coming months he will be introducing a multi-year capital funding plan "for an historic investment in public education."

He has plans for a Kirkman-like vocational school at the former Golden Gateway building on the Westside.

The county budget last year for capital outlay was $6.2 million. That is slated to rise to over $16 million.

County Mayor Wamp said public safety is featured in the budget. The spending for the Sheriff's Office goes from $4.6 million to $7.3 million.

The budget for the Humane Education Society rises from $620,970 to $765,974.

The county spending plan pegs the Chattanooga Tourism Co. (formerly Visitors Bureau) at $10,366,000. Previously, that agency got the full share of the hotel-motel tax revenues. Collections from the hotel-motel tax are projected to rise from $10,573,100 to $12,274,000.

The county will no longer be making annual $1.5 million appropriations to Erlanger Hospital, which is going non-profit.

The budget includes four percent pay increases.

There are 23 new positions.

Other recommended appropriations include:

$81,903 Regional Council of Governments

$228,113 Air Pollution Control

$600 Chamber of Commerce economic development

$50,000 Enterprise Center

$105,200 CARTA

$100,000 Urban League

$100,603 African American Museum

$20,000 Armed Forces Day Parade

$100,000 Thrive Regional Partnership

$170,000 United Way 2-1-1

$175,650 Family Justice Center

$30,000 Junior Achievement

$50,000 Imagination Library Signal Mountain

$175,650 Partnership For Children/Adults

$100,000 the County Fair

$15,000 Collegedale Public Library

$125,000 La Paz

$78,252 Hamilton County Hazardous Materials Team

$610,979 Tri Community VFD

$427,160 Dallas Bay VFD

$110,884 Mowbray VFD

$78,540 Rescue Squad

$502,211 Highway 58 VFD

$86,348 Sequoyah VFD

$144,841 Waldens Ridge VFD

$217,447 Sale Creek VFD

$98,540 Hamilton County Stars

$81,708 Flattop VFD

The County Commission has the final say-so on the budget.

In the past, County Mayor Jim Coppinger conducted several annual budget sessions at the county's McDaniel Building.

The new county mayor opted for meeting separately with each commissioner to go over the budget, then making a public presentation to the commission as a whole.