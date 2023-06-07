Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BEAL, JACOB PAUL 
29 CREEKSIDE WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD 
3610 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072007 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA 
6651 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000

BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ 
6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, HILLARY KAY 
24 LAKE LANDIND RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE 
405 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOUGLAS, JEFFERY DEWAYNE 
1406 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ELDER, REGINALD 
2120 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CASTOOSA CO GA)

HALE, JOSHUA CLAY 
3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUNZIKER, REINER H 
1507 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE 
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (SHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL'S
LIGHT LAW

MEEKS, DAVID WAYNE 
3490 ROARKS COVE ROAD DECHERD, 373240000 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE 
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEYER, VICKIE MARIE 
122 COTHRAN DRIVE COHUTTA, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID 
5502 HONEYSUCKER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL 
371 LAKEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PABLO VELASQUEZ, MARICELA ISABE 
5008 MULLBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE 
1053 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
805 HAMILL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

SMITH, JIMMY E 
1905 WALKER AVENUE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STUDLEY, KORI LYN 
7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SULLIVAN, DARLENE VICKIE 
115 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, TODD L 
842 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE 
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER 
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOX

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE 
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEAL, JACOB PAUL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/12/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, HILLARY KAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOUGLAS, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ELDER, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CASTOOSA CO GA)
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (SHROOMS)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL'S
  • LIGHT LAW
MEEKS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEYER, VICKIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/22/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PABLO VELASQUEZ, MARICELA ISABE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
STUDLEY, KORI LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SULLIVAN, DARLENE VICKIE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/24/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOX
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Lookouts Lose 5-3 To Last-Place Birmingham
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2023
Cleveland State Athletes Receive Ends of Year Awards
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Football Club Prepares To Honor Juan Hernandez Saturday At Finley
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2023
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
City Pays $77,620 To Clean Up Homeless Camp Under Veterans Bridge
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909 Age at Arrest: 67 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD INDECENT EXPOSURE ... more

Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
  • 6/6/2023

The City Council voted on Tuesday to confirm the appointment by Mayor Tim Kelly of Mark Heinzer as the administrator for the Wastewater Department. Mayor Kelly said, “Mark has been leading ... more

City Pays $77,620 To Clean Up Homeless Camp Under Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023

The city has paid $77,620 to clean up a homeless camp under the Veterans Bridge. The work was done by ServPro under an "emergency purchase." Officials said the encampment was a bio hazard ... more

Breaking News
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Drowns After Car Plunges Into Sequatchie River; Grandson Swims To Safety
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
  • 6/6/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2023
Support For Red Bank FY23/24 budget
  • 6/4/2023
Sports
Lookouts Lose 5-3 To Last-Place Birmingham
  • 6/6/2023
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • 6/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
  • 6/6/2023
Cleveland State Athletes Receive Ends of Year Awards
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Football Club Prepares To Honor Juan Hernandez Saturday At Finley
  • 6/6/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
  • 6/6/2023
Wreath Laying Ceremony At U.S. Colored Troops Monument Is Saturday
  • 6/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Ice Cream Safari Is June 17
  • 6/6/2023
Central Avenue Southbound Emergency Closure Announced
  • 6/6/2023
Entertainment
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/6/2023
WFLI Adds Good Morning Chattanooga From NewsChannel 9 To "The Talk Of Chattanooga"
  • 6/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Announces Final Wave Of Events
  • 6/6/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Dining
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Business
Chamber Gets 182-Acre Site At Enterprise South To Show To Prospects
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
  • 6/5/2023
SE Tennessee Business Networking International Wins Chattanooga Area Chamber Small Business Award
  • 6/5/2023
Real Estate
Fort Wood Home Long Occupied By The Tins Goes On The Market
  • 6/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/3/2023
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
  • 6/2/2023
Student Scene
Gig City Goes Quantum Doubles World Quantum Day Participation Goal
  • 6/6/2023
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
  • 6/5/2023
Living Well
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
  • 6/6/2023
Abba's House Launches Community Food Pantry June 13
  • 6/6/2023
Cempa Community Care To Hold 13th Annual Dining Out For Life
  • 6/6/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
  • 6/5/2023
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson 2023 Free Fishing Day Is June 10
  • 6/5/2023
Travel
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Honor Ruby Westfield For 77-Year Music Ministry June 11
  • 6/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
  • 6/5/2023
Resurrected Baptist Church To Host Community Outreach Event On June 24
  • 6/5/2023
Obituaries
George Angel
George Angel
  • 6/6/2023
Tiffany Vines Neese
Tiffany Vines Neese
  • 6/6/2023
Emily Christine Schreiber
Emily Christine Schreiber
  • 6/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Hayes, Vilinda (Dalton)
Hayes, Vilinda (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023
Saldana, Darlene (Dalton)
Saldana, Darlene (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023
Cook, Michael James (Dalton)
Cook, Michael James (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023