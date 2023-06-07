Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEAL, JACOB PAUL
29 CREEKSIDE WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD
3610 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072007
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA
6651 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000
BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ
6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, HILLARY KAY
24 LAKE LANDIND RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE
405 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOUGLAS, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
1406 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ELDER, REGINALD
2120 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CASTOOSA CO GA)
HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNZIKER, REINER H
1507 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (SHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL'S
LIGHT LAW
MEEKS, DAVID WAYNE
3490 ROARKS COVE ROAD DECHERD, 373240000
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEYER, VICKIE MARIE
122 COTHRAN DRIVE COHUTTA, 37310
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID
5502 HONEYSUCKER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL
371 LAKEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PABLO VELASQUEZ, MARICELA ISABE
5008 MULLBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
1053 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
805 HAMILL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
SMITH, JIMMY E
1905 WALKER AVENUE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUDLEY, KORI LYN
7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SULLIVAN, DARLENE VICKIE
115 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, TODD L
842 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOX
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BEAL, JACOB PAUL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/12/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, HILLARY KAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DOUGLAS, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELDER, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CASTOOSA CO GA)
|
|HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (SHROOMS)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL'S
- LIGHT LAW
|
|MEEKS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEYER, VICKIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/22/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PABLO VELASQUEZ, MARICELA ISABE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STUDLEY, KORI LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|SULLIVAN, DARLENE VICKIE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/24/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOX
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|