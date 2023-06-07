Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEAL, JACOB PAUL

29 CREEKSIDE WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL BATTERY



BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD

3610 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072007

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

6651 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OVER $1000



BYRD, LEKELL QUINTEZ

6501 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, HILLARY KAY

24 LAKE LANDIND RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE

405 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOUGLAS, JEFFERY DEWAYNE

1406 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



ELDER, REGINALD

2120 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CASTOOSA CO GA)



HALE, JOSHUA CLAY

3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN

1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUNZIKER, REINER H

1507 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT



MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM

MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (SHROOMS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL'S

LIGHT LAW



MEEKS, DAVID WAYNE

3490 ROARKS COVE ROAD DECHERD, 373240000

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEYER, VICKIE MARIE

122 COTHRAN DRIVE COHUTTA, 37310

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID

5502 HONEYSUCKER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL

371 LAKEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PABLO VELASQUEZ, MARICELA ISABE

5008 MULLBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE

1053 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

805 HAMILL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



SMITH, JIMMY E

1905 WALKER AVENUE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STUDLEY, KORI LYN

7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



SULLIVAN, DARLENE VICKIE

115 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, TODD L

842 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE

4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER

5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOX



WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE

2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: