Couple Argues Over Parental Responsibilities - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Police were called to a domestic disorder in the 5000 block of Hickory Hill Lane involving a couple arguing over their parental responsibilities. 

An alarm was activated at Copelands, in the 9600 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive, due to a faulty sprinkler line. 

An auto burglary was reported in the 5600 block of Edgmon Road. 

A resident in the 9900 block of Homewood Circle reported that their vehicle’s driver’s side window had been broken out but nothing appeared to have been stolen from their car. 

Three vehicles were reported to have been burglarized at a home in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive. 

Two vehicles were reported to have been burglarized at a home in the 5600 block of Barrington Country Circle. 

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred two weeks ago.

The suspect was identified and charges are pending. 

Two more vehicles were reported to have been burglarized at a home in the 5500 block of Barrington Country Circle. 

Officers worked a head on collision involving two vehicles in the 10400 block of Apison Pike. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries. Charges are pending. 

An officer was called to a residence in the 5600 block of Jonquil Lane for a 12-year old who was upset and throwing items in the house. When the officer arrived, the child had calmed down. The parents didn’t want anything to be done and were advised of the Hamilton County juvenile court process. 

Police assisted an individual who advised that their cell phone had been stolen Friday in Cleveland and was pinging in the money-for-phones machine at the Collegedale Walmart. The individual had contacted the money-for-phones company prior to the officer’s arrival and a company representative unlocked the machine and allowed the officer to retrieve the phone. The victim was advised to follow up with the Cleveland Police Department. 

An auto burglary that had occurred during the night was reported at a residence in the 5700 block of Sunup Circle. 

Walmart reported a theft from earlier in the day. The suspect was identified and charges are pending. 

Bonding agents surrendered a Collegedale fugitive who was booked on bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license and drug charges. 

A delivery driver set off the alarm at Jack’s Family Restaurant. Everything checked out ok. 

A back door alarm at Dab Tobacco and Vape, in the Ooltewah Crossing Plaza, was activated. The building was checked and found secure. 


