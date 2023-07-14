Kevin West Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has appointed former WGOW program director Kevin West as Director of Public Affairs at the Chattanooga Police Department.

“Communication is absolutely vital to law enforcement efforts in the 21st century – communication with the public through traditional media, social media, and community engagements,” said Chief Murphy. “And just as important is communication with our sworn officers and professional staff in the department.

We are One Chattanooga and I am thrilled to have someone with Kevin’s experience leading our Police Department communications team.”

Mr. West stepped away from his long news/talk radio career last month. He was named program director of the WGOW-FM and WGOW-AM radio stations in 2011, adding those duties to his role as news director and morning anchor. He began his media career in Jackson, Michigan, working not only in radio news, but also newspaper and television.

Mr. West is also a 24-year veteran of the United States Navy, retiring as Captain two years ago. His assignments included commanding the Navy Public Affairs Support Element Headquarters, 7th Fleet public affairs, and 6th Fleet public affairs units. His tours took him to over two dozen countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia, and he served as the public affairs deputy at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2016 and 2017. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, a Joint Services Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and a NATO Medal.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the Chattanooga Police Department team,” said Mr. West. “I wasn’t born here; I chose to be here. Chattanooga is my home and I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve the city in this capacity.”

West will start work as the CPD Director of Public Affairs Tuesday, July 18th.