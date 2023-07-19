Police Blotter: Driver In Road Rage Incident Says He’s Not Normally Angry; Man In Car At Gas Station Just Napping

An officer saw the driver of a blue Ford F250 get into a road rage incident with another vehicle that was in the second lane on Hixson Pike northbound. The officer initiated emergency traffic equipment in an attempt to pull over the truck who was jerking his wheel at another vehicle and yelling at them. Upon speaking with the driver, he was very sorry for his actions and said he was not an angry individual. With no victim of the crime, the officer told the man he was free to leave but needed to take a deep breath and calm down before returning to the traffic lanes.

* * *

A man on Garfield Street called police and said a woman had deflated his tire. He didn’t see her do it, but believes it was her. He valued his tire at $60.

* * *

A person on Maude Street called police and said there was a white SUV with a flat tire parked in front of their driveway, completely blocking it from being accessed. They are unable to leave with their vehicle due to the SUV blocking the driveway. An officer contacted a tow and A1 Towing retrieved the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Uptain Road told police she found her 2013 Kia Optima had a cut rear passenger tire that was now flat. There is no evidence as to how the cut came to be.

* *

A woman on Quintus Loop wanted it documented that she had received multiple phone and texts from unknown numbers. She didn’t know who was trying to contact her.

* * *

A woman in the parking garage at 300 Broad St. told police she accidently left her van unlocked and when she returned, she found her things rummaged through. She said her red iPad Pro 10.5" ($400) had been stolen. She didn’t want to press charges and couldn’t provide a serial number for the device.

* * *

A woman on E. 3rd Street told police there was rear end damage to her vehicle. She didn’t know how the damage was sustained. There were no witnesses.

* * *

A man in the parking garage at 100 W. 3rd Street told police he left his black 2018 Nissan Rogue parked on level 3 of the garage unlocked with the key fob inside. He returned about 9 hours later and found his car was stolen. He called his wife, who owns the car. She didn’t want to press charges over the theft. Officers entered the vehicle as stolen to NCIC. The Rouge has a "Let's Go Brandon" sticker on the back left above the taillight, an "UBER" sticker in the front right windshield, and a dent to the right passenger side towards the back. After looking at security footage, it was found that the car exited the garage at 2:21 p.m., but a suspect couldn’t be seen.

* * *

A person on Central Avenue told police when they woke up, they noticed their car had been broken into and items had been taken. They said three bank cards had been taken and the steering column to the car had been damaged.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco gas station at 5500 Highway 153 where the clerk said a grey Mitsubishi had been parked for 30 minutes, and the driver appeared passed out with the vehicle running. Police found the car and saw the driver was apparently asleep. Officers woke the driver, who said he was working for Uber and stopped to take a nap. He denied needing any EMS assistance, and didn’t appear to be intoxicated. The driver told the clerk of his intentions and was released without issue.