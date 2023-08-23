Latest Headlines

County Schools Reach Level 5 In TVAAS; 27 Schools In Top Tier

  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Hamilton County School officials said HCS students "far exceeded the state’s academic growth standard for the year, earning the top designation of being a Level 5 school system" in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) results just released.

Supt. Justin Robertson said, "I am incredibly proud of our students and staff. At Hamilton County Schools, we believe all students can learn, and we are tasked with creating the conditions, resources, and opportunities for strong learning to occur.

"Today’s TVAAS results highlight the effectiveness of our teachers and their dedication to helping children thrive by providing students with personalized learning opportunities that remove barriers."

In addition to being honored as a Level 5 district, HCS received Level 5 designation in the areas of Literacy and Social Studies, Level 4 in Science, and Level 2 in Math.

Officials said, "The accomplishments in Literacy reflect the successful three year implementation of the new English Language Arts curriculum. While this data shows an opportunity for growth in Math, the district is confident that the implementation of a new math curriculum will begin to deliver increased growth in math learning."

Hamilton County Schools

               2020-'21 2021-'22 2022-'23

Composite 5               1             5

Literacy      5              1              5

Numeracy  5              1              2

Science                     1              4

Social Studies           4              5

"Our students in Hamilton County are showing exceptional growth and learning," said Dr. Sonia Stewart, deputy superintendent. "The combination of growth and proficiency data highlights the success of Hamilton County academics. Our teachers are providing high-quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students, and because of this, our students are meeting and exceeding academic standards."

Twenty-seven schools in Hamilton County earned Level 5 distinction.

? Alpine Crest Elementary School

? Apison Elementary School

? Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

? Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence

? Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle

? Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

? Chattanooga Preparatory School ? Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper

? Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

? Daisy Elementary School

? East Hamilton High School

? East Lake Academy of Fine Arts

? East Lake Elementary School

? East Side Elementary School

? Hixson Elementary School

? Hixson High School

? Loftis Middle School

? Lookout Mountain Elementary School

? Middle Valley Elementary School

? Normal Park Museum Magnet School

? Red Bank High School

? STEM School Chattanooga

? The Howard School

? Tommie F. Brown Academy

? Tyner Academy

? Westview Elementary School

? Wolftever Creek Elementary School

Latest Headlines
Grand Jury Reports Jails Need More Resources And There Are Too Many DUI Cases
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
County Schools Reach Level 5 In TVAAS; 27 Schools In Top Tier
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
Man Arrested In 2002 Statutory Rape, Kidnapping Brought Back From Michigan To Face Charges
Man Arrested In 2002 Statutory Rape, Kidnapping Brought Back From Michigan To Face Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
2 Youths In Car At Time Of Arcadia Avenue Slaying Testify At Preliminary Hearing
2 Youths In Car At Time Of Arcadia Avenue Slaying Testify At Preliminary Hearing
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury Reports Jails Need More Resources And There Are Too Many DUI Cases
  • 8/23/2023

The Grand Jury for the May – August 2023 term presents the following report: We the Regular Grand Jury count it an honor and a privilege to serve our community. We have gained a new outlook ... more

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning
  • 8/23/2023

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday morning. A motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 9314 Smith Cemetery Circle. At 2:08 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Over $1,000 Stolen From Person's Venmo Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/23/2023
Police Blotter: Two Men Try To Kick Down Woman’s Door; Man Records Neighbors’ Harsh Language
  • 8/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2023
Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Approve FY2024 Budget With Rollback Millage Rate
  • 8/22/2023
City Council Discusses Proposal For UTC Social And Equity Study
  • 8/22/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (4)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (4)
  • 8/22/2023
Navigating The Perils Of Unchecked Support For Law Enforcement - And Response
  • 8/22/2023
Greg Martin: Special Legislative Session
  • 8/22/2023
Sports
Council Fire’s Brendon Wilson Seeks To Defend Mid-Amateur Title
Council Fire’s Brendon Wilson Seeks To Defend Mid-Amateur Title
  • 8/22/2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
  • 8/22/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Expecting Better From Veteran Defensive Back Corps
Dan Fleser: Vols Expecting Better From Veteran Defensive Back Corps
  • 8/21/2023
Lee Men's Soccer Picked To Finish Second In Preseason Poll
  • 8/22/2023
UTC's Castillo Earns Berth in World Wrestling Championships
UTC's Castillo Earns Berth in World Wrestling Championships
  • 8/22/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
  • 8/23/2023
Rookie Officer Earns Life Saving Award
Rookie Officer Earns Life Saving Award
  • 8/22/2023
Did You Know? Cynical
Did You Know? Cynical
  • 8/23/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents "Earth Crush" On Display In September
In-Town Gallery Presents "Earth Crush" On Display In September
  • 8/23/2023
VIDEO: General B.B. Bell Honors Capt. Larry Taylor
  • 8/23/2023
Entertainment
East Tennessee Native Mitch Rossell Running Strong On ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • 8/23/2023
Riverfront Nights' Last Show Of 2023 Season Is Saturday
  • 8/23/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2023
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
  • 8/23/2023
Memphis Soul And Gospel Highlighted At Nightfall Friday
Memphis Soul And Gospel Highlighted At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/22/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (4)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (4)
  • 8/22/2023
Dining
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
United Way Urging More Family-Friendly Business Practices
  • 8/21/2023
Kroger To Bring 140 New Jobs To Cleveland With Central Fill Facility
  • 8/21/2023
Real Estate
Realtors To Present Check To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/19/2023
Soddy Daisy/Sale Creek Growth Meeting Set Monday
  • 8/18/2023
Northeast Community Meeting Is Thursday
  • 8/22/2023
Student Scene
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
  • 8/21/2023
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Making Strides In Teacher Diversity
  • 8/21/2023
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
  • 8/21/2023
Living Well
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
  • 8/22/2023
Erlanger Hires 3 New Cardiology Providers
Erlanger Hires 3 New Cardiology Providers
  • 8/22/2023
Nurse Practitioner Alex Schultz Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
Nurse Practitioner Alex Schultz Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
  • 8/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
  • 8/23/2023
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Finds Listing Not Warranted For Three Southeastern Species
  • 8/22/2023
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Proposes Listing 3 Eastern Freshwater Mussels Under The Endangered Species Act
  • 8/21/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
  • 8/21/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
  • 8/18/2023
Attorney Amanda Jelks To Speak At SCWN Aug. 24 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/18/2023
Obituaries
David Lee Phillips
David Lee Phillips
  • 8/23/2023
John Melville “Mel” Armstrong
John Melville “Mel” Armstrong
  • 8/23/2023
Charles Truman Tyler
Charles Truman Tyler
  • 8/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Long, Sherman (Sequatchie)
Long, Sherman (Sequatchie)
  • 8/23/2023
Trotter, Bobby Gene (Dayton)
Trotter, Bobby Gene (Dayton)
  • 8/23/2023
Ruiz, Anna Ruth (Cleveland)
Ruiz, Anna Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023