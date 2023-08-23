County Schools Reach Level 5 In TVAAS; 27 Schools In Top Tier

Hamilton County School officials said HCS students "far exceeded the state’s academic growth standard for the year, earning the top designation of being a Level 5 school system" in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) results just released.

Supt. Justin Robertson said, "I am incredibly proud of our students and staff. At Hamilton County Schools, we believe all students can learn, and we are tasked with creating the conditions, resources, and opportunities for strong learning to occur.

"Today’s TVAAS results highlight the effectiveness of our teachers and their dedication to helping children thrive by providing students with personalized learning opportunities that remove barriers."

In addition to being honored as a Level 5 district, HCS received Level 5 designation in the areas of Literacy and Social Studies, Level 4 in Science, and Level 2 in Math.

Officials said, "The accomplishments in Literacy reflect the successful three year implementation of the new English Language Arts curriculum. While this data shows an opportunity for growth in Math, the district is confident that the implementation of a new math curriculum will begin to deliver increased growth in math learning."

Hamilton County Schools

2020-'21 2021-'22 2022-'23

Composite 5 1 5

Literacy 5 1 5

Numeracy 5 1 2

Science 1 4

Social Studies 4 5

"Our students in Hamilton County are showing exceptional growth and learning," said Dr. Sonia Stewart, deputy superintendent. "The combination of growth and proficiency data highlights the success of Hamilton County academics. Our teachers are providing high-quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students, and because of this, our students are meeting and exceeding academic standards."

Twenty-seven schools in Hamilton County earned Level 5 distinction.

? Alpine Crest Elementary School

? Apison Elementary School

? Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts

? Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence

? Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle

? Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

? Chattanooga Preparatory School ? Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper

? Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

? Daisy Elementary School

? East Hamilton High School

? East Lake Academy of Fine Arts

? East Lake Elementary School

? East Side Elementary School

? Hixson Elementary School

? Hixson High School

? Loftis Middle School

? Lookout Mountain Elementary School

? Middle Valley Elementary School

? Normal Park Museum Magnet School

? Red Bank High School

? STEM School Chattanooga

? The Howard School

? Tommie F. Brown Academy

? Tyner Academy

? Westview Elementary School

? Wolftever Creek Elementary School