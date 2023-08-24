Charles Minor To Fight Crimes Against Children As Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced the appointment of Assistant District Attorney Charles Minor to serve as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chattanooga.

The appointment is the result of a partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.

“Due to the extraordinary proliferation of crimes against children originating on the internet, we have joined efforts with District Attorney Coty Wamp to fight crimes against children by a adding a specially appointed federal prosecutor to work these types of cases,” said U.S. Attorney Hamilton. “As a SAUSA, ADA Minor will work with the district’s Project Safe Childhood program and other Assistant U.S. Attorneys to improve the program’s effectiveness. We are grateful that District Attorney Wamp is willing to share her talent with our office to combat dangerous predators who relentlessly use the internet to exploit the most vulnerable members of our community.

"ADA Minor has developed a great working relationship with federal agents and task force officers over the years, and his record shows he is dedicated to ending the exploitation of children.”

“When my office realized there was a way in which we could partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal agencies to ensure prosecution for offenders who prey on children, we knew it was something we wanted to be involved in,” said District Attorney Coty Wamp. “ADA Minor stepped up and has made these cases a priority. We are very proud of this partnership.”

Charles Minor has worked as an assistant district attorney for Hamilton County since 2006, where he has focused on prosecuting child abuse and child exploitation cases, homicide, violent crimes, and drug cases. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and a Juris Doctorate from the Northeastern University in Boston.