Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Passes Ordinance Banning Camping On City Property; 6 Homeless People Affected

  • Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The city of Soddy Daisy passed an ordinance at the commission meeting on Thursday night that will give the city the ability to regulate camping in city owned parks or rights of way. Mayor Steve Everett said that transient and homeless people are not  a new or big problem in Soddy Daisy now, but the new law gives the city a way to legally deal with it before it ever does become one.

At the public meeting before the final vote for the ordinance, a resident of Soddy Daisy asked what is the plan for the homeless who are currently camping on public property.

The mayor said the officers enforcing the law will try and assist if the person allows it. The city is aware of only six people now that this law will affect. Often, he said the officers will hand money to a homeless person they encounter in a city park, and the protocol now is to transport them to a safe space. There is no welfare facility in Soddy Daisy that is designed to help them, but there are places in Chattanooga and in Rhea County that do, he said.

Another ordinance was passed regarding site plan requirements for off-street parking. City Manager Burt Johnson said this will revise the parking conditions when a new building is being constructed, such as the number of spaces actually needed for the type of business that will use the building rather than having a set number of parking spaces for the size of the building.

Final approval was given to rezone property at 341 Hixson St., to R-TZ Zero Lot Line Residential Townhouse District from the current R-5 Single Lot Mobile Home District and A-1 Agricultural District. Commissioner Gene-o Shipley was concerned that the development, which will be on a slope, will cause stormwater runoff problems. He said the land is in an area known to have poor drainage and that water will move faster when vegetation is removed and there is an increase of paved surfaces. The size of the retention pond on the low point of the property will need to be large enough to prevent flooding of Poe Branch, he warned.

The developer assured him that the site will be engineered and the pond can be large because the property at the bottom where the pond will go, is in a 100-year flood plain for Poe Branch and not much of that land will be built on. He also expects that the engineer will design the site to have another pond on the higher levels of the property so that all stormwater will not be directed downhill.

There are nine schools in Soddy Daisy and all but two had security personnel last year, placed by Hamilton County Schools. This year the two remaining, Ivy Academy and Skillern Elementary, both charter schools, will also be provided with school resource officers. The positions will be funded with a combination of state and city money and contributions from each school.

This year the state of Tennessee will give $75,000 grants to every school for the new officers. That pays salaries but there are also extra costs for the first year to get the program started. It will take an extra $65,000 for each position to pay for start-up equipment such as automobiles and guns. Each of these schools is contributing to that expense, but City Manager Burt Johnson asked and the commissioners approved up to $60,000 for the extra costs, in addition to contributions from the schools. He said the state may give additional grants to cover those costs  and Soddy Daisy will apply for them if they become available.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department has bought a used ladder truck. The commissioners approved spending $39,000 for painting the truck yellow to match the others in the city. The cost includes painting, striping and decals.

A new Kubota utility vehicle will also be bought for $30,000. This equipment will be used for maintenance of parks and the ball fields.

The digital sign in front of City Hall stopped working and will be replaced. The commissioners voted to extend the city’s cooperative purchasing agreement and add the Equalis Group. This will add another cooperative purchasing business to give the city more options for replacing the digital sign.

The contract with TDOT for repaving Dayton Pike ended at the end of July before the work was completed. The commissioners voted to extend the contract until Nov. 1 to give enough time for TDOT to finish adding signage, striping the road and to put up guardrails. The additional costs for extending the time will  be reimbursed to the city.

Soddy Daisy has hired a city planner who will begin work in December. Approval was given to spend $10,942 to continue using Southeast Tennessee Development District for planning services until the new planner begins. And an interlocal agreement was authorized for Soddy Daisy to provide electrical inspection services for the town of Signal Mountain. That will replace the electrical inspector that retired. Soddy Daisy will be reimbursed for time.

The volunteers in Soddy Daisy are busy planning a fall festival. Jim Stewart with Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful and the city’s tree board, gave an update to the festival that is scheduled for Sept. 30. There are already approximately 80 vendors he said, including food, arts and crafts, non-profits and music. He said beer will not be available to keep the event family friendly. However another “adult event” is being planned for later.

City Manager Johnson thanked Curtis Cecil for leading the effort that brought 20 people to Soddy Daisy who helped with maintenance of landscaping and cleaning up the city parks. Those 20 people doing community volunteer work were from Bryan College.

 

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Soddy Daisy Passes Ordinance Banning Camping On City Property; 6 Homeless People Affected
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2023
Boy, 4, Shot In Apparent Accident On Fisk Avenue
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Rude Man Told Her To Leave The Community Kitchen; RV Damages Canopy At Clarion Inn
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRE, GERALD 6240 AIRPARK DR APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION OF ... more

Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
  • 8/4/2023

A Chattanooga teen is facing charges in a home invasion in which he was shot. Devichec Dequan Smith, 19, of 234 Tunnel Blvd., was charged with especially aggravated robbery and especially ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Says Rude Man Told Her To Leave The Community Kitchen; RV Damages Canopy At Clarion Inn
  • 8/4/2023

A woman told police she was trying to get breakfast at the Community Kitchen when a man, who presumably worked at the kitchen, told her she could not come in and pushed her out the door. She ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Facing Charge Of Stabbing His Brother In The Neck; Punching Brother's Girlfriend
  • 8/4/2023
New School Facilities Plan To Be Unveiled Aug. 17; Dr. Robertson Cites School Consolidation Need
  • 8/4/2023
Man, 32, Assaulted And Shot On East 13th Street Early Friday
  • 8/4/2023
Person Charged With Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/4/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2023
Opinion
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Stop Trying To Eradicate The LGBTQ Community
  • 8/4/2023
Wages, Payroll And Deductions
  • 8/4/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
  • 8/5/2023
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
  • 8/3/2023
Randy Smith: So Long Scobey
Randy Smith: So Long Scobey
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga FC Extends Underwood's Contract
  • 8/4/2023
VIDEO: Cleveland High School's Piper Fowler Interviewed On WCLE
  • 8/4/2023
Happenings
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
  • 8/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/4/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/4/2023
Moon River Festival, Teal Music Event, Jerry Fest Get Beer Permits
  • 8/4/2023
Entertainment
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 8/4/2023
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes Departure: The Journey Tribute Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Opinion
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Stop Trying To Eradicate The LGBTQ Community
  • 8/4/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Business
Thrive To Host 4th Annual State Of Freight Forum Aug. 11 In Collegedale
  • 8/4/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Increased Gross Profit Margin Over Same Quarter In 2022
  • 8/4/2023
Governor Lee Announces Leadership Transitions And Appointments In The Governor’s Office
  • 8/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/4/2023
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
  • 8/4/2023
Gale Buckner Joins GNTC’s Board Of Directors
Gale Buckner Joins GNTC’s Board Of Directors
  • 8/4/2023
Living Well
Signal Centers Assists Families Seeking Child Care
  • 8/4/2023
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
  • 8/3/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Obituaries
Martha Jane Morris Bowen
Martha Jane Morris Bowen
  • 8/5/2023
Kirk Stephen Rau
Kirk Stephen Rau
  • 8/4/2023
Sue McConathy
Sue McConathy
  • 8/4/2023
Area Obituaries
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
  • 8/4/2023
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023