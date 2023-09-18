Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATCHLEY, JIM
5647 HUMTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENTLEY JR, DEMONTA LEBRON
5133 CITY STATION DR OOLTEWAH, 373637189
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BITTNER, SHAWN DANIEL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
5002 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHENNAULT, ALEC A
149 EAST MAIN ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER
2215 E 12 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLARKE, TONY L
1362 PASSENGER FLATS APT. 4014 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY
2114 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER
2403 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, HUNTER RYAN
1712 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREENE, JASMINE G
507 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA
37 HIGHLAND TERRACE RINGGOLD, 307366511
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ, ZEPEDA GERMAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 332 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILLARD, ADAM SETH
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT L108 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LONG, LISA D
603 EAST MADISON AVE ATHENS, 373034902
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO
236 GLADE DRIVE MOUNT. JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MCCOMAS, ROBERT EUGENE
2910 N BLVD TAMPA, 33602
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042510
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE
5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
MOORE, BRITANY ANN
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 421 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST 9FELONY EVADING ARREST)
REYNOSO, ASTRID
1928 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191326
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 373638821
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TYRRELL, MICHELLE ANN
284JAYS WAY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
WATKINS, BRENDEN DAVIDSON
9342 LANCER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ATCHLEY, JIM
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENTLEY JR, DEMONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHARIES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHENNAULT, ALEC A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, TAYLOR WAYNE HUSTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLIS, HUNTER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ESCOBAR, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ESCOBAR, GASPAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|GREENE, JASMINE G
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HERNANDEZ, ZEPEDA GERMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, LISA D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MARTINEZ, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|MCCOMAS, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
|
|MOORE, BRITANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST 9FELONY EVADING ARREST)
|
|SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|