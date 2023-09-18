Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, JIM 
5647 HUMTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENTLEY JR, DEMONTA LEBRON 
5133 CITY STATION DR OOLTEWAH, 373637189 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BITTNER, SHAWN DANIEL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE 
5002 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHENNAULT, ALEC A 
149 EAST MAIN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER 
2215 E 12 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLARKE, TONY L 
1362 PASSENGER FLATS APT. 4014 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY 
2114 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER 
2403 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, HUNTER RYAN 
1712 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREENE, JASMINE G 
507 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA 
37 HIGHLAND TERRACE RINGGOLD, 307366511 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERNANDEZ, ZEPEDA GERMAN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 332 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HILLARD, ADAM SETH 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT L108 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LONG, LISA D 
603 EAST MADISON AVE ATHENS, 373034902 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MARTINEZ, FERNANDO 
236 GLADE DRIVE MOUNT. JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MCCOMAS, ROBERT EUGENE 
2910 N BLVD TAMPA, 33602 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES 
1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042510 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE 
5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE 
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

MOORE, BRITANY ANN 
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 421 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST 9FELONY EVADING ARREST)

REYNOSO, ASTRID 
1928 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHRADER, JAMEY RAY 
3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191326 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON 
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 373638821 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TYRRELL, MICHELLE ANN 
284JAYS WAY RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

WATKINS, BRENDEN DAVIDSON 
9342 LANCER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ATCHLEY, JIM
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENTLEY JR, DEMONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARIES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHENNAULT, ALEC A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DANIELS, TAYLOR WAYNE HUSTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, HUNTER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCOBAR, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ESCOBAR, GASPAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
GREENE, JASMINE G
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ, ZEPEDA GERMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LONG, LISA D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MCCOMAS, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
MOORE, BRITANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NELSON, LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST 9FELONY EVADING ARREST)
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR




