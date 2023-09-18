Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, JIM

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENTLEY JR, DEMONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARIES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHENNAULT, ALEC A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/18/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DALTON, TERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DANIELS, TAYLOR WAYNE HUSTON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/30/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, HUNTER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCOBAR, CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ESCOBAR, GASPAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/15/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/01/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) GREENE, JASMINE G

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HERNANDEZ, ZEPEDA GERMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/26/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LONG, LISA D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/15/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MARTINEZ, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR MCCOMAS, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/13/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE MOORE, BRITANY ANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NELSON, LEONARDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/03/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST 9FELONY EVADING ARREST) SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

