Latest Headlines

Way Cleared For 200 Apartments, Large Retail Complex To Go In At Red Bank Save-A-Lot Site

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023
  • Gail Perry

After a couple of years trying to get a mixed-use development built at 2119 and 2101 Dayton Boulevard, the previous location of the Save-A-Lot grocery store, a special exemptions permit has been approved that will allow the project to move forward. Rise Partners, the developers that own the property, received approval for their plan from the board of commissioners after changes were made to a plan presented in August. 

There will be a 200-unit apartment complex and a 7,000-square-foot retail building at the site.

One of the conditions for the approval is that there will be four live-work units, and sidewalks will be integrated into the development for accessibility to and along Dayton Boulevard. Rise Partners is also buying 119 and 121 West Ridgewood Drive that is adjacent to the new development, which now holds a duplex. The property was rezoned from R-1 single family residential to C-1 Commercial that will aid ingress and egress by way of the driveway leading to the development’s parking deck.

Another rezoning request was denied for 103 Orlando Dr. The owner asked to change the property from R-1 to R-2 to convert a single-family house into a duplex. The motion to approve the zoning change failed unanimously, with several commissioners saying they were not opposed to duplexes, however Red Bank’s existing ordinances do not allow a duplex in that zone.

The Red Bank city code was amended relating to landscaping for new commercial and residential developments. The new policy specifies the use of native species and provides a list of acceptable native trees, shrubs and groundcovers that can be used for their ecological benefits to wildlife, pollinators, water quality and absence of invasives. The city also would like to encourage both public and private landowners to eradicate invasive exotic species.

Red Bank will utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds and a TDEC water infrastructure grant to have a comprehensive stormwater assets management plan completed of the entire city. The commissioners authorized entering into a contract for $1,190,000 with Barge Design Solutions for professional engineering services for researching Red Bank’s stormwater infrastructure. The study will identify, categorize and inventory current stormwater components, and create GIS mapping of it all. ARPA funds will pay 75 percent of the cost with Red Bank being responsible for 25 percent. This will be much different than the way stormwater was treated in the past, said Commissioner Pete Phillips. “We knew there was a problem when the road caved in and we would replace it,” he said.

To be in compliance with the state of Tennessee, the city has updated the occupational safety and health program plan for employees. 

The cell phone tower behind the police station in Red Bank was built in 1998 to hold the Sprint antennae. A new five-year lease has been signed, City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners. The new lease agreement will include Dish, a new provider for Red Bank. The lease is for five years and can be renewed up to 25 years in five-year increments. The city will be paid a 52 percent increase in lease fees from what it is currently receiving with the new contract and each year the monthly rent will increase based on the consumer price index.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton and Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey, will be the commission members representing the city’s response to the recent Hamilton County School facilities recommendation. The proposal from the county school board to consolidate small neighborhood schools into fewer, larger schools, would remove the only elementary school from Red Bank.

The commissioners voted to approve a resolution to present to the county school board on the city’s position on the proposal. That is in opposition to merging four elementary schools and relocating them to one large school in Hixson. That would close down Alpine Crest, considered to be an optimal learning environment. The commission seeks to keep schools in Red Bank at all levels and maintain the current feeder pattern for all Red Bank students so they can move together through Red Bank Middle and High Schools. If that effort fails, the city desires to retain use of the property for Red Bank citizens for public use as a park, indefinitely, and requests for the property to not be sold to a developer.

 

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County Getting New $2 Million Voting Machines
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
Way Cleared For 200 Apartments, Large Retail Complex To Go In At Red Bank Save-A-Lot Site
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
Commission Rebuffs Effort To Delay Property Manager Position For Committee Study
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
13-Year Old Shot On Angela Drive Tuesday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
Dalton Police Department Investigating Candle Shoplifters
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
Celebration Of Life In Honor Of Kevin West Set For Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2023
Breaking News
13-Year Old Shot On Angela Drive Tuesday Evening
  • 9/20/2023

A 13-year old was shot Tuesday evening on Angela Drive. Just after 8 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to Angela Drive for a person shot and located the victim with a non-life threatening ... more

Dalton Police Department Investigating Candle Shoplifters
  • 9/20/2023

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three women who shoplifted approximately $500 in candles from Bath and Body Works. The women are also suspected of shoplifting ... more

Celebration Of Life In Honor Of Kevin West Set For Sunday
  • 9/20/2023

Kevin West's family, friends, colleagues, and shipmates are gathering to celebrate his life and commitment to community. The Celebration of Life in honor of Mr. West will be from 4:30-6:30 ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Arguing In Walmart Parking Lot Told To Separate; Dust From Ceiling Work Causes $120,000 Damage
  • 9/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/20/2023
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
  • 9/19/2023
Red Bank Officers Arrest 4 Juveniles After Pursuit
  • 9/19/2023
City On Tuesday Will Issue 1st 30 Violation Orders To Those Illegally Operating STVRs
  • 9/19/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Sports
UTC Golf Wins Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/19/2023
UTC's Kelley Named Special Teams Player Of The Week
  • 9/19/2023
Covenant's Duffin Wins Bruins Golf Classic
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga State Volleyball Drops Cleveland State, 3-0
  • 9/20/2023
Lee Volleyball Loses To Montevallo 3-0
  • 9/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Bobby Riggs’ Chattanooga Visits On 50th Anniversary Of Famous Billie Jean King Match
  • 9/19/2023
76th Anniversary Of The U.S. Air Force Celebrated
  • 9/19/2023
Did You Know? Re-Imagining
Did You Know? Re-Imagining
  • 9/20/2023
ArtsBuild Announces Inaugural Class Of Periscope Chattanooga: Artist Entrepreneur Training
  • 9/19/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
  • 9/19/2023
Entertainment
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Dining
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Business
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
  • 9/19/2023
Tennessee August Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted
  • 9/19/2023
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
  • 9/19/2023
Real Estate
Councilman Ledford Changes Stance On Issa Project On Gray Road
  • 9/19/2023
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
Historic Home That Was Once Band Barracks In Fort Oglethorpe Is Up For Auction
  • 9/19/2023
Student Scene
SAU To Break Ground For Ruth McKee School Of Business Facility
SAU To Break Ground For Ruth McKee School Of Business Facility
  • 9/19/2023
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
North River Family YMCA Receives 20 Echelon Bikes For Pedaling For Parkinson's Program
  • 9/19/2023
Do It Scared Conference On Sept. 23 Gets You "Ready To Face Your Fears"
  • 9/19/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Construction Progress On Track, Now Hiring Key Team Members
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Construction Progress On Track, Now Hiring Key Team Members
  • 9/19/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Obituaries
Lydia Kathleen Hubbard
  • 9/20/2023
Edwin “Butch” Winskie
  • 9/20/2023
James Davis Slay
James Davis Slay
  • 9/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Neal, Audrey Catherine Millican (LaFayette)
Neal, Audrey Catherine Millican (LaFayette)
  • 9/20/2023
Jellies, Anita Kay (Cleveland)
Jellies, Anita Kay (Cleveland)
  • 9/20/2023
Goins, Leo Rex (Georgetown)
  • 9/20/2023