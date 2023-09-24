Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE

2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063233

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CULLMAN COUNTY - ALABAMA)



BEEBY, HOLLY MICHELLE

5004 WILSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHRISMAN, JEMINI RAY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CONOVER, KEITH CHRISTOPHER

9010 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE

6786 NVILLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

FELONY EVADING ARREST

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS

1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/24/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/04/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/09/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/01/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4) BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DALTON, TERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MANUEL REYES, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, SHAUN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FORGERY

FORGERY NASH, JAMES HABELT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/21/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROSS, DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE STONE, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, SHERRY M

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00



