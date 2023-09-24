Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE 
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063233 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CULLMAN COUNTY - ALABAMA)

BEEBY, HOLLY MICHELLE 
5004 WILSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR 
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHRISMAN, JEMINI RAY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONOVER, KEITH CHRISTOPHER 
9010 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE 
6786 NVILLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
FELONY EVADING ARREST
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS 
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FENTNAL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SUBOXONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FEDORICK, DAVID JAMES 
306 ROSE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 29485 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

GALICIA - CARRILLO, EVELIO 
3400 LISA DR APT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GREENE, ASHLEY KAY 
7356 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374211419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GURLEY, MYCHAL T 
157 FOOTE AVE WAHAWIA, 96786 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

HEADRICK, JESSICA LEIGH 
2003 GREGORY LN NW CLEVELAND, 373121216 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA 
2300 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063227 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HORN, MARCUS CRAIG 
3204 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE 
708 SUMMITT AC CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST Chattanooga, 374064438 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY 
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCLAIN, MELVIN 
7633 Bonnie Dr Chattanooga, 374163589 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

MENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS 
1410 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374070000 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYERS, JAMIE RAY 
10300 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793813 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)

PARKER, TERRY GLENN 
1700 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

RANSOM, KENNETH DEON 
1808 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN 
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR 
524 BEAVER RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE 
1315 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL 
14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMAS-PEREZ, FERNANDO 
2907 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UTAI, ANTHONY CISCO 
586 COMMERCIAL AVE NW ATLANTA, 303186120 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE 
4007 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHITE, LEKISHA QUANETTE 
1700 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE 
407 Alice Dr Chattanooga, 374115001 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4313 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/24/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/09/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)
BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANUEL REYES, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, SHAUN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
NASH, JAMES HABELT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STONE, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, SHERRY M
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00




 

