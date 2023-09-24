Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063233
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CULLMAN COUNTY - ALABAMA)
BEEBY, HOLLY MICHELLE
5004 WILSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHRISMAN, JEMINI RAY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONOVER, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
9010 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE
6786 NVILLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
FELONY EVADING ARREST
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FENTNAL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SUBOXONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEDORICK, DAVID JAMES
306 ROSE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 29485
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
GALICIA - CARRILLO, EVELIO
3400 LISA DR APT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
7356 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374211419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GURLEY, MYCHAL T
157 FOOTE AVE WAHAWIA, 96786
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HEADRICK, JESSICA LEIGH
2003 GREGORY LN NW CLEVELAND, 373121216
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA
2300 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063227
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HORN, MARCUS CRAIG
3204 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
708 SUMMITT AC CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 CAMPBELL ST Chattanooga, 374064438
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLAIN, MELVIN
7633 Bonnie Dr Chattanooga, 374163589
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
MENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS
1410 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374070000
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
10300 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793813
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
PARKER, TERRY GLENN
1700 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RANSOM, KENNETH DEON
1808 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR
524 BEAVER RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
1315 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS-PEREZ, FERNANDO
2907 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UTAI, ANTHONY CISCO
586 COMMERCIAL AVE NW ATLANTA, 303186120
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE
4007 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WHITE, LEKISHA QUANETTE
1700 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
407 Alice Dr Chattanooga, 374115001
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4313 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/24/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/09/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)
|
|BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MANUEL REYES, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, SHAUN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
|
|NASH, JAMES HABELT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|STONE, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, SHERRY M
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
|