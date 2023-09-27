Latest Headlines

CHA Says It Will Carry Out College Hill Courts Survey; Says If TIF Fails It Will Have To Start Boarding Up Buildings At Site

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Chattanooga Housing Authority officials said they are readying to begin a survey sought by the City Council on whether current College Hill Courts residents would want to return to the site after it is rebuilt.

CHA officials also said that if the TIF District for the Westside and The Bend does not go through that the agency will have to start boarding up buildings at College Hill Courts.

A CHA statement says, "The Chattanooga Housing Authority/Westside Evolves is committed to doing what is best for the residents we serve as well as for the city we all love. The City Council previously requested a phasing plan that was provided today. The phasing plan is a key part of the Westside Evolves plan that was adopted by the City Council last November.

"The City Council has requested the CHA to provide a survey of Westside residents to provide a snapshot in time of their desires regarding housing. The CHA will not only do the survey, but will do so annually moving forward and will present the findings to present and future councils.

"The CHA is disappointed that a meeting scheduled for Thursday to discuss details of the plan presented to the Council was cancelled; however, the time will be used to go door-to-door with residents, our partners and friends to conduct a survey.

"The CHA recently hosted five meetings to discuss rezoning issues with residents. Over 150 individuals attended. No elected officials attended, even though invitations were provided and information was posted to all CHA social media pages and throughout the neighborhoods. The CHA is not only open to conversations, but has requested them throughout the process. We will continue to ask for meetings and invite elected officials to join us in the important conversations to come.

"The CHA is going to send draft survey questions to the Council tomorrow morning for consideration before the surveys commence. Any additional questions will be added to the survey and provided to the CHA through Mayor Kelly’s office. The survey will be ready for review by the Council by Monday, Oct. 10, for deliberation on the following day.

"In 2020, as the project began in the Westside, residents were asked what they would like to call the project for their neighborhood. Their response was, “Westside Evolves.” We are genuinely excited for residents who will have construction jobs in the neighborhood throughout the life of the project. This will lead to good paying jobs and an end to generational poverty, which is part of the Westside Evolves effort, but it all starts with the coming days.

"As stated in today’s meeting, the CHA is making plans to apply for a HUD Choice Neighborhood grant that will leverage up to $270 million for this project; however, the deadline is in December and an application cannot be submitted without the financial support of the TIF under consideration.

"If the TIF doesn’t move forward, the CHA will have no other choice but to board up buildings as they become uninhabitable. Two recent fires over the last few months led to that action being taken. With buildings over 80 years old, there are no other options. The future of the Westside hinges on this project.

"We look forward to what the future holds for this historic neighborhood. Our continued commitment is to make sure that Westside’s future is one that will make our residents and our city proud."

CHA officials said a meeting with City Council Chair Raquetta Dotley is back on for Thursday.



Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
CHA Says It Will Carry Out College Hill Courts Survey; Says If TIF Fails It Will Have To Start Boarding Up Buildings At Site
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
Breaking News
Remembering Riley Grace: Woodruffs’ Faith Perseveres In Spite Of Suffering
  • 9/27/2023

“You are the medicine, The only cure for everything I feel within Redeeming what was lost and all that could have been Oh, this is a healing kind of love You are the truest friend, ... more

Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • 9/27/2023

Police have arrested 26-year-old Nautica Goldthreat in connection with a Dec. 18, 2021, shooting at a crowded funeral home parking lot. Officers responded to a person shot at Taylor Funeral ... more

River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday
  • 9/27/2023

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust is opening four miles of multi-use, single-track mountain biking trails on Aetna Mountain to the public on Friday with festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The celebration ... more

Breaking News
New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • 9/27/2023
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
  • 9/27/2023
County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations
  • 9/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Puts Suspected Cheating Husband Out; Woman Ready For Couple Staying With Her To Leave
  • 9/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
  • 9/26/2023
Senator Blackburn: Bidenomics Is No Success Story
  • 9/25/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
  • 9/27/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • 9/27/2023
Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Four Over AUH
Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Four Over AUH
  • 9/26/2023
CFC Moves To Larger Office Downtown
  • 9/26/2023
Happenings
The Chattanooga Writers' Guild Fall Workshop Returns Oct. 21
  • 9/27/2023
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
Did You Know? Sanctuary City
Did You Know? Sanctuary City
  • 9/27/2023
Middle Valley Youth Association Gets $20,000 Grant For Facility Enhancements
  • 9/27/2023
Collegedale Parks And Recreation Brings The Magic Of “Wizard School” Oct. 17
  • 9/27/2023
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
  • 9/27/2023
Salvation Army And Inman Coffee To Host 12th Annual Phoenix Fest Music Festival
  • 9/27/2023
Chattanooga Symphony Opens Its 90th Anniversary Season This Week
  • 9/26/2023
Low Cut Connie To Play Barrelhouse Ballroom Oct. 3
  • 9/27/2023
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
  • 9/26/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
  • 9/27/2023
Work To Start On $415 Million Law Enforcement Training Center In Nashville
  • 9/27/2023
Concrete Poured For Chickamauga Dam Lock Upstream Approach Wall Piers
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: 4 Things Proactive Homeowners Do In September
Steven Sharpe: 4 Things Proactive Homeowners Do In September
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry To Be At Hunter Museum On Oct. 11
  • 9/26/2023
Regional Planning Agency Wants Feedback Through Public Survey
  • 9/22/2023
Student Scene
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
  • 9/27/2023
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
  • 9/27/2023
3 Bright School Alumni Honored During Founder’s Week
  • 9/26/2023
Living Well
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
  • 9/27/2023
East Ridge Community Center Hosting Free Monthly Birthday Parties For Kids
  • 9/25/2023
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
  • 9/25/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
  • 9/27/2023
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
MGHC Holds 3rd Annual Fall Garden Festival Sept. 30
  • 9/27/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Jan Henry Honored At "Pastor's Wife Appreciation Sunday" At Calvary Bible Church
Jan Henry Honored At "Pastor's Wife Appreciation Sunday" At Calvary Bible Church
  • 9/26/2023
One Hundred Years Accredited By National Financial Accountability Organization
  • 9/25/2023
Obituaries
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
  • 9/27/2023
Mignonne Pearson
Mignonne Pearson
  • 9/27/2023
Barbara Burnette Dye
Barbara Burnette Dye
  • 9/27/2023
Area Obituaries
McNeese, Dr. Clay McKinley, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 9/27/2023
Mullins, Jason Lee "Cajun" (Dalton)
Mullins, Jason Lee "Cajun" (Dalton)
  • 9/27/2023
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
  • 9/27/2023