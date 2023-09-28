Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, September 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH 
702 ROBERTA DRIVE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT

ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN 
1908 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON 
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANNYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGENDARY DRUG
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

BROCK, NATHAN V 
1740 MAG WILLIAMS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307076037 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNRE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE 
2400 TWINBROOKE CHHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, JAMES DEAN 
18 MOUNTAINER ESTATES DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS 
9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE 
502 BROWN FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRUGS FOR RESALE) 315423

DAVIS, BRAYDEN 
8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DEAN, DEREK LAMAR 
409 WILDER ALY CHICKMAGA, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DYSON, JAHMAR W 
5410 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

EDDLEMON, JACOB DANIEL 
146 DAVIS HOLLOW RD /HOMELESS HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOG, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE 
2503 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORD, TERRI SUMMER 
2245 GREENDALE DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, DALVIN 
1235 JOHNSTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153613 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

GARY, JOHN DYLAN 
2375 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOFF, JOSHUA STEPHEN 
789 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433639 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOLDTHREAT, NAUTICA RASHUN 
1700 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GONZALES, GUSTAVO LORENZO 
1405 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY 
9606 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARDIMAN, TERRANCE WARDDEL 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HART, CHAIS NADIA 
4919 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

HART, DEVIN JOSE 
4619 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHILD NEGLECT
EVADING ARREST

HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE 
635 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE 
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HINES, EDWARD LEE 
1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

HINTON, TRACY DONELL 
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH 
1915 LIBERTY CHURCH RD.

TEMPLE, 30179 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE)

HORTON, ERIC HORACE 
3406 LANDNSTREET EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS 
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

HYMES, REANNA DESHAE 
1016 N LARCHMONT AVE APTA CHATTANOOGA, 374112410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HYTER, CORNEISHA NESHAY 
6220 SHALLAFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JIMENEZ-MORALES, NOE 
5400 LOCUST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID 
1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN 
4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113222 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME 
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 373639092 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY

MCDANIEL, DYLON LEE 
5695 W VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, DESTINY LACHELLE 
1329 COUNTY RD 291 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY

MCDONALD, RICKY LEBRON 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434856 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL 
4516 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163135 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MONTGOMERY, ERIKA DEONNE 
7249 E BRAINERD RD APT 172 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE 
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 222 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN 
743 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS 
53207 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE 
1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL 
7029 ARBORNBEEF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POWELL, ZACHARY BLAKE 
195 COUNTY RD 764 HENAGER, 35978 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

QUINN, MICHAEL DANN 
145 HENDRICK BLVD APT3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATHBURN, JENNY REBECCA 
30 HICKORY CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE 
3816 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES 
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT 
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEWART, GREGORY ALLAN 
510 HUNGERFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS 
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VARNELL, GREGORY BERNARD 
803 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

WALLACE, DAVID LEE 
753 GUYLER ST RINGGOLD, 307362515 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA 
110 SALYER PARK LN SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WINKLEMAN, SARAH JEAN 
200 SHUGART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK 
915 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 373739709 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/21/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANNYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGENDARY DRUG
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
BROCK, NATHAN V
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNRE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRUGS FOR RESALE) 315423
DAVIS, BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEAN, DEREK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DYSON, JAHMAR W
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
EDDLEMON, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, TERRI SUMMER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOWLER, DALVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GARY, JOHN DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GONZALES, GUSTAVO LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARDIMAN, TERRANCE WARDDEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HART, CHAIS NADIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
HART, DEVIN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • EVADING ARREST
HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINES, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE)
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYTER, CORNEISHA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JIMENEZ-MORALES, NOE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BURGLARY
MCDANIEL, DYLON LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, DESTINY LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY
MCDONALD, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MONTGOMERY, ERIKA DEONNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/11/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/18/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/23/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POWELL, ZACHARY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
QUINN, MICHAEL DANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATHBURN, JENNY REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWART, GREGORY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VARNELL, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
WALLACE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINKLEMAN, SARAH JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)








Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Uber Driver Finds Himself In Midst Of Strange Situation; Woman Hears Knocking, But No One Is Ever There
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2023
Lee Athletics Releases Mobile App For Flame Fans
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Dalton State Golfers Finish 5th At Invite At Innisbrook
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Cleveland State Golf Places 11th At Chuck Kalanick Memorial
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
UTC Soccer Travels To ETSU Thursday
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Uber Driver Finds Himself In Midst Of Strange Situation; Woman Hears Knocking, But No One Is Ever There
  • 9/28/2023

A man called police and said he was an Uber driver who picked up someone named Paul from Midtown Ridge Apartments, 312 McBrien Road, and brought him to the Taco Bell at 7796 E. Brainerd Road. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH 702 ROBERTA DRIVE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff THEFT ... more

Girl, 18, Shot In Brainerd
  • 9/27/2023

An 18-year-old female was shot in Brainerd on Wednesday afternoon. At 5:23 p.m., a Chattanooga police officer was flagged down and advised a person shot was located in the 300 block of ... more

Breaking News
Remembering Riley Grace: Woodruffs’ Faith Perseveres In Spite Of Suffering
  • 9/27/2023
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • 9/27/2023
River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday
  • 9/27/2023
New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • 9/27/2023
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
  • 9/27/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road - And Response
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
  • 9/26/2023
Senator Blackburn: Bidenomics Is No Success Story
  • 9/25/2023
Sports
Susan Miller Leads Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur After First Round
  • 9/27/2023
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
  • 9/27/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • 9/27/2023
Lee Athletics Releases Mobile App For Flame Fans
  • 9/27/2023
Dalton State Golfers Finish 5th At Invite At Innisbrook
  • 9/27/2023
Happenings
The Chattanooga Writers' Guild Fall Workshop Returns Oct. 21
  • 9/27/2023
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
  • 9/28/2023
Middle Valley Youth Association Gets $20,000 Grant For Facility Enhancements
  • 9/27/2023
Collegedale Parks And Recreation Brings The Magic Of “Wizard School” Oct. 17
  • 9/27/2023
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
  • 9/27/2023
Salvation Army And Inman Coffee To Host 12th Annual Phoenix Fest Music Festival
  • 9/27/2023
Chattanooga Symphony Opens Its 90th Anniversary Season This Week
  • 9/26/2023
Low Cut Connie To Play Barrelhouse Ballroom Oct. 3
  • 9/27/2023
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
  • 9/26/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road - And Response
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
  • 9/27/2023
Work To Start On $415 Million Law Enforcement Training Center In Nashville
  • 9/27/2023
Concrete Poured For Chickamauga Dam Lock Upstream Approach Wall Piers
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: 4 Things Proactive Homeowners Do In September
Steven Sharpe: 4 Things Proactive Homeowners Do In September
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry To Be At Hunter Museum On Oct. 11
  • 9/26/2023
Regional Planning Agency Wants Feedback Through Public Survey
  • 9/22/2023
Student Scene
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
  • 9/27/2023
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
  • 9/27/2023
3 Bright School Alumni Honored During Founder’s Week
  • 9/26/2023
Living Well
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
  • 9/27/2023
East Ridge Community Center Hosting Free Monthly Birthday Parties For Kids
  • 9/25/2023
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
  • 9/25/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
  • 9/27/2023
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
MGHC Holds 3rd Annual Fall Garden Festival Sept. 30
  • 9/27/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Adriana Jordan Elmore
Adriana Jordan Elmore
  • 9/27/2023
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
  • 9/27/2023
Mignonne Pearson
Mignonne Pearson
  • 9/27/2023
Area Obituaries
McNeese, Dr. Clay McKinley, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 9/27/2023
Mullins, Jason Lee "Cajun" (Dalton)
Mullins, Jason Lee "Cajun" (Dalton)
  • 9/27/2023
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
  • 9/27/2023