Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH
702 ROBERTA DRIVE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT
ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN
1908 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANNYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGENDARY DRUG
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
BROCK, NATHAN V
1740 MAG WILLIAMS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307076037
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNRE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE
2400 TWINBROOKE CHHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, JAMES DEAN
18 MOUNTAINER ESTATES DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
502 BROWN FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRUGS FOR RESALE) 315423
DAVIS, BRAYDEN
8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEAN, DEREK LAMAR
409 WILDER ALY CHICKMAGA, 30728
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DYSON, JAHMAR W
5410 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EDDLEMON, JACOB DANIEL
146 DAVIS HOLLOW RD /HOMELESS HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOG, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
2503 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, TERRI SUMMER
2245 GREENDALE DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOWLER, DALVIN
1235 JOHNSTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153613
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GARY, JOHN DYLAN
2375 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOFF, JOSHUA STEPHEN
789 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433639
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDTHREAT, NAUTICA RASHUN
1700 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GONZALES, GUSTAVO LORENZO
1405 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY
9606 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARDIMAN, TERRANCE WARDDEL
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 00000
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HART, CHAIS NADIA
4919 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
HART, DEVIN JOSE
4619 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHILD NEGLECT
EVADING ARREST
HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
635 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINES, EDWARD LEE
1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
HINTON, TRACY DONELL
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH
1915 LIBERTY CHURCH RD.
TEMPLE, 30179
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE)
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
3406 LANDNSTREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
1016 N LARCHMONT AVE APTA CHATTANOOGA, 374112410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYTER, CORNEISHA NESHAY
6220 SHALLAFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JIMENEZ-MORALES, NOE
5400 LOCUST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID
1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113222
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 373639092
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
MCDANIEL, DYLON LEE
5695 W VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, DESTINY LACHELLE
1329 COUNTY RD 291 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY
MCDONALD, RICKY LEBRON
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434856
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
4516 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163135
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MONTGOMERY, ERIKA DEONNE
7249 E BRAINERD RD APT 172 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 222 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
743 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
53207 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE
1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
7029 ARBORNBEEF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POWELL, ZACHARY BLAKE
195 COUNTY RD 764 HENAGER, 35978
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
QUINN, MICHAEL DANN
145 HENDRICK BLVD APT3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATHBURN, JENNY REBECCA
30 HICKORY CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE
3816 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWART, GREGORY ALLAN
510 HUNGERFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VARNELL, GREGORY BERNARD
803 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
WALLACE, DAVID LEE
753 GUYLER ST RINGGOLD, 307362515
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA
110 SALYER PARK LN SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINKLEMAN, SARAH JEAN
200 SHUGART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK
915 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 373739709
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/21/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANNYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGENDARY DRUG
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|BROCK, NATHAN V
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNRE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALDWELL, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRUGS FOR RESALE) 315423
|
|DAVIS, BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DEAN, DEREK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DYSON, JAHMAR W
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EDDLEMON, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, TERRI SUMMER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOWLER, DALVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|GARY, JOHN DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALES, GUSTAVO LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARDIMAN, TERRANCE WARDDEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HART, CHAIS NADIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|HART, DEVIN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CHILD NEGLECT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HINES, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE)
|
|HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HYTER, CORNEISHA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JIMENEZ-MORALES, NOE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BURGLARY
|
|MCDANIEL, DYLON LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDONALD, DESTINY LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY
|
|MCDONALD, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MONTGOMERY, ERIKA DEONNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/11/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/18/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/23/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|POWELL, ZACHARY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|QUINN, MICHAEL DANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RATHBURN, JENNY REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEWART, GREGORY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VARNELL, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|WALLACE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WINKLEMAN, SARAH JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|