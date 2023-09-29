Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga Late Thursday Night

A prominent Chattanooga businessman was shot and killed in downtown Chattanooga late Thursday night.

Chattanooga Police said they were looking for a suspect who fatally shot the victim following an argument in the 1000 block of Market Street.

At 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call that was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The victim died from his injuries.





From the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident wherein the victim and suspect were in a verbal argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Investigators are actively working to identify and locate the suspect.

Friends said the victim was downtown for a Baylor School reunion. They said he is also a Yale graduate and the father of three young children.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-543-5100.