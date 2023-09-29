Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on I-24 on Friday afternoon.

At 5:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle near the 173 mile marker of Interstate 24 eastbound. When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old male with life-threatening injuries and a 47-year-old female with non-life threatening injuries. Due to the life-threatening injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to investigate the crash.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The male, who was the driver, died at the scene. The female, who was the passenger, was transported by EMS to a local hospital.





It was determined the driver was approaching slowed traffic and swerved to avoid a vehicle in front of them. During the maneuver, the driver lost control and the motorcycle fell over while moving.