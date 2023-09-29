Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck

  • Friday, September 29, 2023
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on I-24 on Friday afternoon.
At 5:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle near the 173 mile marker of Interstate 24 eastbound. When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old male with life-threatening injuries and a 47-year-old female with non-life threatening injuries. Due to the life-threatening injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to investigate the crash.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
The male, who was the driver, died at the scene. The female, who was the passenger, was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

It was determined the driver was approaching slowed traffic and swerved to avoid a vehicle in front of them. During the maneuver, the driver lost control and the motorcycle fell over while moving.
Latest Headlines
Multiple Houses And Vehicles Hit By Gunfire In Apparent Fight Friday Evening On Brently Estates Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
PREP FOOTBALL REGION STANDINGS: Week 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
McCallie Rallies Late on St. Hilaire Bomb to LeClair to Beat Baylor 34-31
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • 9/30/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she last saw her vehicle around 3 p.m. the day before, and she believes she left it locked. When she got back to it around 7:20 a.m., she discovered ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO 613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
  • 9/29/2023

A prominent Chattanooga businessman was shot and killed in downtown Chattanooga late Thursday night. Chattanooga Police on Friday afternoon arrested 57-year-old Darryl Roberts for the homicide ... more

Breaking News
Mayor Kelly Decries Downtown Murder; Defends Police
  • 9/29/2023
WWTA Enters $300 Million Consent Decree; To Pay Almost $600,000 Fine
  • 9/29/2023
Man Sentenced To 25 Years Without Parole In Assault Case
  • 9/29/2023
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
  • 9/29/2023
Juvenile Student Arrested For Making Threats Against East Hamilton Middle School
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan - And Response
  • 9/28/2023
Shutdowns Revealed
  • 9/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Some New Modern Slogans For The Scenic City
Jerry Summers: Some New Modern Slogans For The Scenic City
  • 9/28/2023
Sports
Katie Woodruff Completes Hectic Week With Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur Title
  • 9/28/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/28/2023
Trio of Local Golfers Competing In Tennessee Junior Cup
  • 9/28/2023
UTC Volleyball Wins 3-1 Over ETSU
  • 9/29/2023
Lee Women Defeat Spring Hill College 3-1
  • 9/29/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Celebration Of Stringer’s Ridge Preserve’s 10th Anniversary
  • 9/30/2023
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
Stacey Alexander: Captain Kid Flies Better At Night
  • 9/29/2023
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
  • 9/30/2023
Roadway Activity Report - Region 2
  • 9/29/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Oct. 7
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan - And Response
  • 9/28/2023
Shutdowns Revealed
  • 9/29/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
EPB Constantly Working To Stay Ahead Of The Game
  • 9/29/2023
Evann Freeman Promoted To EPB Vice President, Government And Community Relations
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds That Persons Convicted Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication Are Ineligible For Probation
  • 9/29/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Commons Boulevard Strip Center Sells For $3.5 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day
  • 9/28/2023
3rd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 9/28/2023
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
  • 9/28/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Announces Robin Weagley As New CEO
  • 9/28/2023
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
  • 9/28/2023
Love’s Arm To Hold Annual “Jazz And Barbecue” Fundraising Dinner To Support Survivors Of Human Trafficking
  • 9/28/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
  • 9/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Roy Samuel Wood
Roy Samuel Wood
  • 9/30/2023
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
  • 9/30/2023
Ella “Nana” Wooten
Ella “Nana” Wooten
  • 9/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
  • 9/29/2023
Stargel, Rex (Rocky Face)
  • 9/29/2023
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
  • 9/29/2023