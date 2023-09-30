Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO

613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BARBERA, DAVID

9997 TELLICO DR OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BIRT, ANNIE UNIQUE

3802 LARRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6302 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS

4903 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, CAROLYN MARIE

1372 COUNTY ROAD 131 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CASTENEDA, FRANCOSCO

LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ

1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



DENMON, TYLONI NICOLE

5340 E ROSEDALE ST #616 FORT WORTH, 76105

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (FORT WORTH TEXAS)



DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA

3802 OAK TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II9FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (PERCOCET)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA

1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOMEZ, ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT



HENDRIX, CYNTHIA

890 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD LANE, 37308

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE

5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, KENNEDY ELIZABETH

2107 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW

1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKILGORE, BRANDON LEE184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEKINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114339Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMACHIC, ODILIA LOPEZ HERNANDEZ5011 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCONNELL, SANFORD EUGENE5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTMCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMURPHY, NANCY SUE101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCENELSON, JENNIFER ANNE1401 SUNFLOWER CT. FRANKLIN, 37064Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000NEWT, NATHAN ALEXANDER1305 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTNORWOOD, STACIA ELSIE2129 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREED, MATHEW ALLEN4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROGERS, TERRY DEWAYNE5046 HARLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESKELTON, TEDDY ONEIL5008 ELEVATED VIEW SPT 5308 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAWHOMELESS HIXSON,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD2296 NORTH SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUMMERS, TERRY WAYNE10365 EAST POTTER DAVIS, 48423Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE8401 HIWASSEE ST CHARLESTON, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)TURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYTURNER, REECE JABORIS2709 CITICO AVE APT C1 CHATTANOOGA, 374063407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARE, MILES JERHOD3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WASHINGTON, MONTARIO OCTAVIOUS1921 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENTWHITED, SHANNON L117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT. B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOELTJE, MATTHEW WILLIAMHOMELESS TUNNELL,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT





