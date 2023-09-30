Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO
613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BARBERA, DAVID
9997 TELLICO DR OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRT, ANNIE UNIQUE
3802 LARRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6302 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS
4903 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, CAROLYN MARIE
1372 COUNTY ROAD 131 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CASTENEDA, FRANCOSCO
LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DENMON, TYLONI NICOLE
5340 E ROSEDALE ST #616 FORT WORTH, 76105
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT WORTH TEXAS)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3802 OAK TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II9FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (PERCOCET)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
HENDRIX, CYNTHIA
890 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD LANE, 37308
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE
5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, KENNEDY ELIZABETH
2107 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KILGORE, BRANDON LEE
184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114339
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MACHIC, ODILIA LOPEZ HERNANDEZ
5011 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCONNELL, SANFORD EUGENE
5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURPHY, NANCY SUE
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
NELSON, JENNIFER ANNE
1401 SUNFLOWER CT. FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
NEWT, NATHAN ALEXANDER
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORWOOD, STACIA ELSIE
2129 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, TERRY DEWAYNE
5046 HARLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SKELTON, TEDDY ONEIL
5008 ELEVATED VIEW SPT 5308 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW
HOMELESS HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD
2296 NORTH SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMMERS, TERRY WAYNE
10365 EAST POTTER DAVIS, 48423
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
8401 HIWASSEE ST CHARLESTON, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
TURNER, REECE JABORIS
2709 CITICO AVE APT C1 CHATTANOOGA, 374063407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, MILES JERHOD
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, MONTARIO OCTAVIOUS
1921 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
WHITED, SHANNON L
117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT. B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOELTJE, MATTHEW WILLIAM
HOMELESS TUNNELL,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
