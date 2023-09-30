Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO 
613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BARBERA, DAVID 
9997 TELLICO DR OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIRT, ANNIE UNIQUE 
3802 LARRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 
6302 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRABHAM, KENNETH ROSS 
4903 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, CAROLYN MARIE 
1372 COUNTY ROAD 131 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CASTENEDA, FRANCOSCO 
LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DENMON, TYLONI NICOLE 
5340 E ROSEDALE ST #616 FORT WORTH, 76105 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT WORTH TEXAS)

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA 
3802 OAK TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II9FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (PERCOCET)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA 
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ, ADYLENY 
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT

HENDRIX, CYNTHIA 
890 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD LANE, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE 
5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, KENNEDY ELIZABETH 
2107 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW 
1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KILGORE, BRANDON LEE 
184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)

LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114339 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MACHIC, ODILIA LOPEZ HERNANDEZ 
5011 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCONNELL, SANFORD EUGENE 
5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MURPHY, NANCY SUE 
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

NELSON, JENNIFER ANNE 
1401 SUNFLOWER CT. FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

NEWT, NATHAN ALEXANDER 
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORWOOD, STACIA ELSIE 
2129 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS, TERRY DEWAYNE 
5046 HARLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SKELTON, TEDDY ONEIL 
5008 ELEVATED VIEW SPT 5308 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD 
2296 NORTH SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMERS, TERRY WAYNE 
10365 EAST POTTER DAVIS, 48423 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE 
8401 HIWASSEE ST CHARLESTON, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

TURNER, REECE JABORIS 
2709 CITICO AVE APT C1 CHATTANOOGA, 374063407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARE, MILES JERHOD 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHINGTON, MONTARIO OCTAVIOUS 
1921 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

WHITED, SHANNON L 
117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT. B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOELTJE, MATTHEW WILLIAM 
HOMELESS TUNNELL, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/27/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BARBERA, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/18/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRT, ANNIE UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, CAROLYN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DENMON, TYLONI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II9FENTANYL)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (PERCOCET)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDRIX, CYNTHIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/28/1971
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, KENNEDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILGORE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MACHIC, ODILIA LOPEZ HERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NELSON, JENNIFER ANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
NORWOOD, STACIA ELSIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, TERRY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/24/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SUMMERS, TERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/25/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WARE, MILES JERHOD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, MONTARIO OCTAVIOUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WHITED, SHANNON L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/23/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOELTJE, MATTHEW WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
McCallie Rallies Late on St. Hilaire Bomb to LeClair to Beat Baylor 34-31
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Red Bank Remains Perfect In 3-4A With Win Over Soddy Daisy
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Walker Valley Cruises Past Howard In Region 4-5A Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
PHOTOS: McCallie Football Hosts Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/29/2023
TENNESSEE PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS: Week 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/29/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • 9/30/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she last saw her vehicle around 3 p.m. the day before, and she believes she left it locked. When she got back to it around 7:20 a.m., she discovered ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO 613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck
  • 9/29/2023

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on I-24 on Friday afternoon. At 5:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle near the 173 mile marker of Interstate ... more

Breaking News
Man Sentenced To 25 Years Without Parole In Assault Case
  • 9/29/2023
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
  • 9/29/2023
Juvenile Student Arrested For Making Threats Against East Hamilton Middle School
  • 9/29/2023
Man Killed In Wreck Thursday Afternoon On Highway 58
  • 9/29/2023
VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan - And Response
  • 9/28/2023
Shutdowns Revealed
  • 9/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Some New Modern Slogans For The Scenic City
Jerry Summers: Some New Modern Slogans For The Scenic City
  • 9/28/2023
Sports
Katie Woodruff Completes Hectic Week With Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur Title
  • 9/28/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/28/2023
Trio of Local Golfers Competing In Tennessee Junior Cup
  • 9/28/2023
UTC Volleyball Wins 3-1 Over ETSU
  • 9/29/2023
Lee Women Defeat Spring Hill College 3-1
  • 9/29/2023
Happenings
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
Stacey Alexander: Captain Kid Flies Better At Night
  • 9/29/2023
The Chattanooga Writers' Guild Fall Workshop Returns Oct. 21
  • 9/27/2023
Roadway Activity Report - Region 2
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
  • 9/28/2023
Entertainment
Songbirds Moving To Main Street Location
  • 9/29/2023
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Flutist Oct. 1
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Flutist Oct. 1
  • 9/28/2023
Heritage House Announces Atomic Sci-Fi Halloween Film Events In October
Heritage House Announces Atomic Sci-Fi Halloween Film Events In October
  • 9/28/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan - And Response
  • 9/28/2023
Shutdowns Revealed
  • 9/29/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
EPB Constantly Working To Stay Ahead Of The Game
  • 9/29/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds That Persons Convicted Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication Are Ineligible For Probation
  • 9/29/2023
Crown Automotive Group Among 20 Dealers Selected Across The U.S. For INEOS
Crown Automotive Group Among 20 Dealers Selected Across The U.S. For INEOS
  • 9/29/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day
  • 9/28/2023
3rd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 9/28/2023
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
  • 9/28/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Announces Robin Weagley As New CEO
  • 9/28/2023
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
  • 9/28/2023
Love’s Arm To Hold Annual “Jazz And Barbecue” Fundraising Dinner To Support Survivors Of Human Trafficking
  • 9/28/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
  • 9/28/2023
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
  • 9/27/2023
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Ella “Nana” Wooten
Ella “Nana” Wooten
  • 9/29/2023
Keithlin "Keith" Duke Durkee
Keithlin "Keith" Duke Durkee
  • 9/29/2023
Don Juan "Donald" EG Sizemore
Don Juan "Donald" EG Sizemore
  • 9/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
  • 9/29/2023
Stargel, Rex (Rocky Face)
  • 9/29/2023
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
  • 9/29/2023