Multiple Houses And Vehicles Hit By Gunfire In Apparent Fight Friday Evening On Brently Estates Drive

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded Friday evening to a shots fired call at 9910 Brently Estates Drive off of East Brainerd Road.

Upon arrival, the preliminary investigation indicates a fight occurred in the front yard of the residence at 9910 Brently Estates Drive which was being used as an AirBnB.

According to witnesses, within minutes of the fight, multiple gunshots were heard in the immediate vicinity. Further investigation revealed at least four different houses were hit multiple times, and multiple vehicles were hit as well.

Approximately 60 spent casings were located along the street including various calibers. Multiple projectiles were located in the houses and on the street. Evidence revealed at least one one shooter was on foot and video evidence revealed two different vehicles may have been involved in the shooting.

HCSO Investigative Services personnel were notified and responded to investigate and process the large scene. The spent casings were spread out for approximately one block.