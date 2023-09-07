Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she and a man had gotten into a verbal disorder. The woman said the man had arrived at her home and she was able to tell that he was intoxicated. The woman is the only name listed on the lease and she wanted the man to leave and be trespassed from the residence. Police told the man of his trespass notice and transported him to another place because of his level of intoxication. His vehicle was left on the street in front of the woman’s home and she said it could remain there until he sobered up.



* * *

Police were called to Old Navy at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. on a report of a shoplifting. They were told three black females entered the store and immediately began concealing items into bags and purses. After a few minutes, the women exited the store with no attempt to pay for the items. Approximately $700 was stolen. They all left in a blue Nissan Maxima.

* * *

A woman on Bradt Street told police the inside of her vehicle had been rummaged through and the registration was stolen out of it. She discovered this when some kids knocked on her door to let her know. The vehicle's door was partially open and there was no damage. She last saw the vehicle around 11 p.m. the previous night and she forgot to lock it.

* * *

A woman on Windsor Street told police the driver’s side door on her vehicle had been damaged and she can barely open it and there are black marks on it as well. She last saw the vehicle around 11 p.m. the night before and it was left parked on the street in front of her house.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road said she arrived at her daughter's house at 11 p.m. to spend the night and parked her 2022 blue Nissan Pathfinder out front. When she woke up at 11 a.m. she noticed her car was gone. She believed she may have lost a key to the vehicle or that a key was left inside it. She did have an additional key to the vehicle. The car was entered into NCIC. Dispatch contacted the officer shortly after entering the vehicle as stolen to say the Pathfinder was involved in a hit and run accident. No driver was there and the vehicle was towed to Shackleford Towing on Calhoun Avenue. NCIC was contacted to have the vehicle removed and the woman was notified of the vehicle recovery.

* * *

A facility tech with AT&T told police he responded to a service call on Reads Lake Road and discovered that 200 feet of copper wire/cable had been cut away from a utility pole. About $3,000 worth of cable was stolen.

* * *

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in Tacoa Park, 5205 Tacoa Cir. Police found two people who were sleeping in the vehicle. They told police they were tired and sleeping. Police told them they would have to move along. Neither of them had any warrants.

* * *

An employee at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, told police a man continues coming inside the store and they are requesting police trespass him from the property. The man was observed by police walking across the street to the church. Officers spoke with the man and informed him he is now trespassed from the McDonald's property.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a white Volkswagen Tiguan at a watched address on W. 25th Street. Police ran the vehicle tag, which did not show registered to that vehicle. Police checked the vehicles VIN# and the vehicle showed not stolen.

* * *

Officers responded regarding a possible unconscious person lying on the sidewalk at 2100 Broad St. Officers observed the person flat out on the sidewalk, woke him up, identified him, provided him with water and contacted EMS regarding possible heat exhaustion. The man was accessed by EMS 9 and refused all further medical attention.

* * *

A man told police that about two weeks ago on a Thursday he was working at Murphy Oil, 5716 Highway 153, when a company phone must have fallen out of his vehicle. He said he could not find the phone, so that Friday they were able to ping the phone. The phone was pinging at the front of a Walmart. When speaking with Walmart employees, they said they didn't have the phone. The man then believed the phone must have been sold through the ecoATM. He said he then called ecoATM, and they said they would give him a call if the phone made its way to their factory. ecoATM later called him and said they had the phone, but they needed a police report done before they could release it to him. The man told police he believes he will be able to get camera footage of the suspect, but at this time the suspect is unknown.

* * *



A man came to the Police Service Center at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. and told police that he noticed the driver's side door to his black Cadillac was unlocked a couple weeks ago and that he smelled cigarette smoke in his car. He said that he left his debit card in the car, and it was stolen out of his car that same week. He said there have been no transactions on the card since it has been stolen. No suspects have been identified.

* * *

Police were called about a hazard at Signal Mountain Boulevard/Sunset Drive. While en route, police learned a tree was down across the roadway. Police observed where the tree caused a traffic hazard. Public Works responded to the scene and removed the tree from the roadway.

* * *

A facility technician with AT&T told police it has been discovered that around $3,000-$4,000 worth of copper wire was stolen between two utility poles at 5000 Adams Road. He said he discovered this after responding to a trouble call there, but he's not sure when it was actually stolen - possibly sometime the night before.

* * *



A woman called police and said her friend lives at an address on Dayton Boulevard and she hasn't heard from her in a while. Police drove to the residence and saw the electricity was working and the residence appeared to be currently lived in. Police knocked on the front door and a clean, healthy dog came to the front door. Police didn't make contact with anyone inside the residence. The woman said she would try to contact her friend later.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a white Hyundai Sonata backed into a parking spot. The vehicle appeared to be ransacked and did not have a license plate. Police ran the VIN displayed on the vehicle and found it to be registered in Alabama and had expired in 2020. The vehicle did not return as stolen.

* * *

A person was seen on camera concealing items of merchandise while inside the Home Goods store at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., and then taking those items past the point of sale without rendering payment. The store employee was unable to provide an accurate value for the merchandise taken; however, it is believed to be approximately $200. A photo of the thief was given to police for investigative purposes.

* * *



A woman told police she rents a residence on Wheeler Avenue, and observed the chain link fence had been damaged (possibly by a vehicle). She said she does not know who could have damaged the fence and has no video footage of the incident.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling eastbound on I-24 in Lookout Valley when he saw a red semi with a white trailer driving very aggressively. He said the aggressive semi was following too close behind a passenger vehicle, nearly running them off the road for approximately three-four miles. The man was able to record the incident, but believes he did not capture a tag on the trailer. Police sent the man an evidence.com email for him to submit the video footage for them to review.



* * *

A woman told police she had been driving home from work NB on Highway 153 when the trailer hitch ball came off the pickup truck driving in front of her. She said the object was bouncing very high and she applied her brakes to attempt to avoid the object. She said the object struck her vehicle, causing substantial damage to the front end. She said she attempted to let the driver of the other vehicle know what had happened, however, she said he ignored her. She described the driver as a white male between the ages of 25-35, with brown hair. The woman took a photo of the license plate, which was a drive out tag with an expiration date 10/06/2023, displayed on a maroon Chevy Silverado with an Integrity Chevrolet license plate frame. The woman was uninjured in the event and her vehicle is drivable with the damage.