Latest Headlines

I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023
Haleigh Paige Gentry McCord
Haleigh Paige Gentry McCord

Chattanooga Police said the chain of events that led to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 near East Brainerd Road on Tuesday began with a theft at Five Below at Hamilton Place.

Haleigh Paige Gentry McCord, 29, of 201 Wauhatchie Pike, is facing multiple charges.

She has a record going back to 2015 of thefts, assaults and drugs.

Police initially responded to an aggravated assault at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. An officer began checking the area for a black Nissan Armada with Georgia tag SAS7701 that was seen leaving the parking lot headed for the nearby freeway. The driver was initially identified by another name. It was later found that the name given is the name of a relative of Ms. Gentry McCord.

The officer spotted the black Nissan Armada with that specific Georgia tag going south on I-75. When the officer attempted to make a stop, the Armada went from the center lane to the fast lane. The officer said he did not attempt to pursue as the vehicle sped away.

The Armada afterward went into the shoulder on the left side of the freeway and continued past vehicles. It struck one of the vehicles, and then hit several more.

Police found Ms. Gentry McCord and Joel Armstrong inside the Armada. Both were said to be bleeding heavily from their injuries.

It was found that three other people, whose vehicles were struck by the Armada, had injuries. One had back and shoulder pain, while another had back pain. A third person with back injuries was transported to the hospital.

The freeway was shut down for some three hours.

It was found that both Ms. Gentry McCord and Armstrong had warrants against them.

Ms. Gentry McCord is charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and multiple traffic offenses.

Five Below did not want to press charges, but wanted both individuals trespassed from the store.

Latest Headlines
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
21 Fatalities Reported In Georgia Over The Labor Day Holiday Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Griffin Law Takes Individual Honors At City Prep Golf Tourney
Griffin Law Takes Individual Honors At City Prep Golf Tourney
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/7/2023
McCallie, CCS Girls Win John Freeman Invitational Cross Country Race
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/7/2023
19th Ranked Lee Women Tie North Georgia 1-1
  • Sports
  • 9/7/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • 9/7/2023

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she and a man had gotten into a verbal disorder. The woman said the man had arrived at her home and she was able to tell that he was intoxicated. The woman ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, JASON CHARLES 601 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff 2ND DRIVING ... more

Teen Killed In Confrontation With Police Identified As David Mendez Lopez
  • 9/6/2023

The 17-year-old shot and killed by Chattanooga Police in a confrontation on South Kelley Street has been identified as David Mendez Lopez. Chattanooga Police said the youth twice pointed a ... more

Breaking News
Fleeing Shoplifter Haleigh Gentry-McCord Causes 6-Vehicle Wreck On I-75
  • 9/6/2023
Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In North Bradley County Wednesday Morning
  • 9/6/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged In Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter
Chattanooga Man Charged In Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter
  • 9/6/2023
False Report Called In Saying There Was Active Shooter At Soddy Daisy High; Juvenile Is Arrested
  • 9/6/2023
Chattanooga Police Now Only Responding To Certain Burglar Alarm Calls
  • 9/6/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Condolences To The Lopez Family
  • 9/6/2023
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
  • 9/6/2023
Sports
Vols Host Austin Peay In Home Opener Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
Mocs Football Prepare To Host Kennesaw State Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
UTC Volleyball Wins Again; Downs Austin Peay 3-1
  • 9/6/2023
19th Ranked Lee Women Tie North Georgia 1-1
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 At Home Against Tuskegee University
  • 9/6/2023
Happenings
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
  • 9/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Smelly Signal Sewers?
  • 9/7/2023
Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century Chapter Hosts State President Carole Fields
Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century Chapter Hosts State President Carole Fields
  • 9/7/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
  • 9/7/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/7/2023
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
  • 9/6/2023
The Arcadian Wild Comes To Songbirds Sept. 29
  • 9/6/2023
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Whitfield County GOP Expanding Hispanic Outreach
  • 9/7/2023
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
  • 9/7/2023
Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/7/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
City Announces New Round Of Affordable Housing Resource Fairs
  • 9/6/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
  • 9/7/2023
Bryan College Announces ABET Accreditation
  • 9/5/2023
Living Well
Parkridge Buys Property For Over $36 Million On Jenkins Road For Surgery Center
  • 9/7/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
  • 9/6/2023
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 9/6/2023
Memories
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
Outdoors
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
  • 9/5/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
  • 9/7/2023
SCWN To Televise Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Sept. 10-11
  • 9/6/2023
"It's A Scary World Today" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 9/6/2023
Obituaries
Sandra Kay Cranmore
Sandra Kay Cranmore
  • 9/7/2023
Sarah Imogene "Jean" Kinser
Sarah Imogene "Jean" Kinser
  • 9/7/2023
Jean Gaither Evans
Jean Gaither Evans
  • 9/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
  • 9/6/2023
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023