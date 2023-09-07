I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place

Chattanooga Police said the chain of events that led to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 near East Brainerd Road on Tuesday began with a theft at Five Below at Hamilton Place.

Haleigh Paige Gentry McCord, 29, of 201 Wauhatchie Pike, is facing multiple charges.

She has a record going back to 2015 of thefts, assaults and drugs.

Police initially responded to an aggravated assault at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. An officer began checking the area for a black Nissan Armada with Georgia tag SAS7701 that was seen leaving the parking lot headed for the nearby freeway. The driver was initially identified by another name. It was later found that the name given is the name of a relative of Ms. Gentry McCord.

The officer spotted the black Nissan Armada with that specific Georgia tag going south on I-75. When the officer attempted to make a stop, the Armada went from the center lane to the fast lane. The officer said he did not attempt to pursue as the vehicle sped away.

The Armada afterward went into the shoulder on the left side of the freeway and continued past vehicles. It struck one of the vehicles, and then hit several more.

Police found Ms. Gentry McCord and Joel Armstrong inside the Armada. Both were said to be bleeding heavily from their injuries.

It was found that three other people, whose vehicles were struck by the Armada, had injuries. One had back and shoulder pain, while another had back pain. A third person with back injuries was transported to the hospital.

The freeway was shut down for some three hours.

It was found that both Ms. Gentry McCord and Armstrong had warrants against them.

Ms. Gentry McCord is charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and multiple traffic offenses.

Five Below did not want to press charges, but wanted both individuals trespassed from the store.