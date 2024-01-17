Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Fire Department Battles 2 House Fires In Frigid Conditions

  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were working their second house fire of the night in frigid conditions.

At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a home in the 3900 block of Graceland Trail and found heavy fire coming from the structure. All people were out of the residence.

Crews made an interior attack and conducted searches. It appears that the fire started in the basement and moved up to the second floor.

When the floors became spongy, defensive operations were launched for safety reasons.

CFD personnel remain on the scene several hours later, still working to extinguish the fire in different spots.

There were no injuries. Two adults have been displaced by the fire.

Engine 15, Quint 6, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Battalion 1, and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD and Hamilton County EMS.

In the first fire, two people were displaced by an electrical fire late Tuesday night.

At 10:50 PM on 1/16/24, Blue Shift companies responded to a reported residential fire in the 4100 block of Bonny Oaks Drive, at the corner of Bonny Oaks and Churchill Road.

The residents reported smelling something burning inside their home and firefighters found fire in the front corner of the residence. They made an interior and exterior attack, but they couldn’t fully extinguish the fire until EPB arrived and pulled power to the structure. Every time crews tried to check for extension, wires arced. Once those obstacles were mitigated, the fire was extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature, according to officials on the scene.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross will be assisting two adults who safely escaped the fire.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 1, and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD and EPB.

