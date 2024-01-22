Latest Headlines

Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series

  • Monday, January 22, 2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person.

One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection, which sold out after selling over 2,000 copies. We were able to locate one of the Stokes books for the giveaway.

The books must be picked up locally from John Wilson, publisher of Chattanoogan.com.

Other books in the series are Railroads in and Around Chattanooga, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and the recently published More Old Chattanooga Photos.

To enter, fill out the form below. The winner will be selected at random.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga features Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

The Remarkable Stokes Collection of early Chattanooga photos includes some 700 early Chattanooga views. The pictures were passed down to great-granddaughter Connie Cooper Jones, who graciously allowed their publication. The over-sized, clear photos have been kept in several cardboard boxes for over a century. Most had not previously been published. The most recent photo in the collection is around 1920, and many are much older. This book has almost 600 pages. Again, this book is sold out.

Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga is based on the photos amassed by Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident. He collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. They are also viewable by Sam Hall on his ChattanoogaHistory.com site. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages in 13 chapter. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

All of the photo books are in a softbound, 8 1/2 x 11 edition.

All are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

We are overstocked on the Hiener book. Printer says move them out of storage, so for a limited time the Hiener book may be purchased for $15 each.

The price of the Railroad Book, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos is $35 each, which includes the sales tax.

On each book order, add $6 for shipping and handling.

Checks should be made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

