Staff Member At Brown Middle School Struck; Driver Is Arrested

A staff member at Brown Middle School was struck Thursday morning in the Brown Middle School parking lot. The school resource deputy was notified at 7:20 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck.

The staff member was transported to a local hospital for what is believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Angela N. Hayes. Ms. Hayes stated she was in a hurry to drop her child off and get to school. She also had a scheduled meeting with Brown Middle School's principal to discuss her erratic driving from two days earlier.

Ms. Hayes failed to adjust the operation of her vehicle to take into account the environmental conditions at the time.

She was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where she has been charged with reckless driving and aggravated assault.