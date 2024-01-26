9 Hamilton County Jail Inmates Charged With Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After Inmate Assault

Nine Hamilton County jail inmates were charged on Thursday with attempted first-degree murder after assaulting another inmate.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services, Patrol Services, and Jail Security Unit personnel began an immediate investigation into the violent incident on Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., which had just occurred at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The initial investigation by detectives determined an inmate was the victim of an aggravated assault occurring in the Delta 2 pod of the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center. The Investigation further confirmed the inmate had been violently beaten to the point of unconsciousness by nine other inmates in the pod. The inmate was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.



As a result of the investigation into this assault, the following inmates have been charged in relation to this incident:



James Blanks

David Cosby

Jeremy Daniels

Jarius Ellzey

Lamar Evans

Gregory Gillespie

Thomas Heffner

Ja Quan Johnson

Antavius Perry

On Thursday, warrants were obtained for all nine suspect inmates listed above charging them with the following:

