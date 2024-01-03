Prominent Chattanooga Realtor Mark Hite Found Dead At His Key West Condo

Prominent Chattanooga realtor Mark Hite has been found dead at his condo in Key West, Fla. He was 58.

Darlene Brown, president of Real Estate Partners said Mr. Hite "will be deeply missed - not only by our firm but by the realty community."

She called Mr. Hite "one of a kind," saying his skills in marketing were exceptional.

She said, "Mark was a retail guy originally. He understood how to promote and sell." He was known for his large Mark Hite billboards around town.

Ms. Brown added, "He was kind to everyone and was very giving. He was always willing to help anyone. All his philanthropic work was unbelievable."

After 15 years of retail sales management, Mr. Hite began his real estate career in 2002. He hired his first administrative assistant in 2005 and consistently sold at least one home every week through the mid-2000s.

In 2007, he added his first buyer’s specialist and expanded his team. As a result, the Hite Team experienced double-digit sales increases every year and grew from $11 million in sales in 2011 to $90 million in 2017. The team, in turn, grew from three to over 20.

Mr. Hite twice served as the president of the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors, as the leadership Team chairman of St. Mark’s Church, and chaired or served on the board of directors of Chattanooga Cares, Chambliss Center for Children, and Habitat for Humanity.