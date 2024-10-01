Latest Headlines

Body Of Missing Man Recovered From Nolichucky River

  • Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The body of Boone McCrary, 32, of Greeneville, Tn., has been recovered from a creek feeding into the Nolichucky River near W. Allen’s Bridge Road in Greeneville.

His body was located by a search team around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mr. McCrary, a woman and a labrador retriever had launched a boat into the river near Bird’s Bridge on Friday just after 7 p.m. when it was then swept into the bridge and capsized sending the occupants into the water.

The female occupant was safely rescued. However, Mr. McCrary, his dog, and the boat were swept downstream in the raging river current.

The boat and dog were located on Sunday afternoon and were retrieved by TWRA wildlife officers. The dog also did not survive.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences to Mr. McCrary’s family and loved ones, it was stated.

