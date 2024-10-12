Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, COURTNEY LEEANN

3145 BUCHANNAN RD CLEVLAND, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON

231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH

3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



COLLAZO ROSA, LUIS ENRIQUE

35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CROOK, GIOVANNI BENOIT

3356 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DIAZ, JOSE MANUEL

1557 LONGTREE ST CLEVLAND, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DRAKE, RYAN LEE

1158 S CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



ERWIN, ROBERT DOUGLAS

4101 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORTE ABREU, JUAN

7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL

7333 MAJESTIC HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213886

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING (46/30)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



HARMON, BRITTANI

8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FIRST DEGREE MURDER



HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY

12117 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JOSEPH, JUANE LONTATE

7921 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KOCHIS, TIMOTHY JOSEPH

5685 HYACNTH OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN

907 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MILLER, KRISTIN MARIE

9301 KELLYS FAIRY RD LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



OREAR, GREGORY CLAYTON

5359 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR

728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



PAREDES, JENNIFER LYNE

18 SHERIDAN RD UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 374121969

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON

5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RITCHIE, CARL ROGER

120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



SANDERS, AMORI D

4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408



SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY

601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE #3 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING (67/40)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SWIFT, LAURIE LUBERDA

1015 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS

75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILSON, CONNEL N

915 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023707

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBBERY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

