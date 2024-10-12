Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, October 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, COURTNEY LEEANN 
3145 BUCHANNAN RD CLEVLAND, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON 
231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH 
3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

COLLAZO ROSA, LUIS ENRIQUE 
35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CROOK, GIOVANNI BENOIT 
3356 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DIAZ, JOSE MANUEL 
1557 LONGTREE ST CLEVLAND, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRAKE, RYAN LEE 
1158 S CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

ERWIN, ROBERT DOUGLAS 
4101 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FORTE ABREU, JUAN 
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL 
7333 MAJESTIC HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213886 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (46/30)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HARMON, BRITTANI 
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY 
12117 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOSEPH, JUANE LONTATE 
7921 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KOCHIS, TIMOTHY JOSEPH 
5685 HYACNTH OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN 
907 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MILLER, KRISTIN MARIE 
9301 KELLYS FAIRY RD LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OREAR, GREGORY CLAYTON 
5359 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR 
728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

PAREDES, JENNIFER LYNE 
18 SHERIDAN RD UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 374121969 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON 
5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RITCHIE, CARL ROGER 
120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

SANDERS, AMORI D 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY 
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE #3 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING (67/40)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SWIFT, LAURIE LUBERDA 
1015 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS 
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, CONNEL N 
915 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CROOK, GIOVANNI BENOIT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRAKE, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING (46/30)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOSEPH, JUANE LONTATE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KOCHIS, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/11/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
SANDERS, AMORI D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
SWIFT, LAURIE LUBERDA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, CONNEL N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ROBBERY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF


