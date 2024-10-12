Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, COURTNEY LEEANN
3145 BUCHANNAN RD CLEVLAND, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON
231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
COLLAZO ROSA, LUIS ENRIQUE
35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROOK, GIOVANNI BENOIT
3356 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIAZ, JOSE MANUEL
1557 LONGTREE ST CLEVLAND, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRAKE, RYAN LEE
1158 S CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
ERWIN, ROBERT DOUGLAS
4101 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
7333 MAJESTIC HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213886
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (46/30)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HARMON, BRITTANI
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
12117 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOSEPH, JUANE LONTATE
7921 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KOCHIS, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
5685 HYACNTH OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN
907 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, KRISTIN MARIE
9301 KELLYS FAIRY RD LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OREAR, GREGORY CLAYTON
5359 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR
728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
PAREDES, JENNIFER LYNE
18 SHERIDAN RD UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 374121969
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON
5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
SANDERS, AMORI D
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE #3 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING (67/40)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SWIFT, LAURIE LUBERDA
1015 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, CONNEL N
915 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CROOK, GIOVANNI BENOIT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DRAKE, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FORTE ABREU, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING (46/30)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOSEPH, JUANE LONTATE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KOCHIS, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/11/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|SANDERS, AMORI D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
|
|SWIFT, LAURIE LUBERDA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, CONNEL N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ROBBERY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|