Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying

A man charged with the Sept. 8 murder of 25-year-old Dayana Garcia in Cleveland, Tn., has been been brought back to Bradley County to face a first-degree murder count.

Dayren Lopez Roque, 41, was located and arrested in a jurisdiction in south Texas, 30 miles from the Texas/Mexico border.

Cleveland Police worked with Texas Rangers and local law enforcement agencies in that area to bring him back to Tennessee to face the charges.

Officials said, "Cleveland Police Department investigators Lt. Andy Wattenbarger, Detective Zach Kilby, other members of the Special Investigations Unit, and Sgt. Russ Fredricks of the CPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit worked around the clock to locate him.

"We are very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication of all people involved, including our 10th Judicial District Attorney Stephen Hatchett, Investigator Marshall Hicks, and the staff at the DA’s office.

"This investigation is still ongoing. There is a lot of work ahead to assure that Dayana Garcia and her family receive the just outcome that they deserve."

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Cleveland Police Department responded to 315 Northcrest Circle on a report of a missing person. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant for the residence was executed. Investigators searched the residence and located the missing female inside the residence.

The female victim, Ms. Garcia, was verified deceased.

The Cleveland Police Department then deemed the domestic-related incident as a homicide investigation.