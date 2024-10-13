Latest Headlines

Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying

  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Dayana Garcia
Dayana Garcia

A man charged with the Sept. 8 murder of 25-year-old Dayana Garcia in Cleveland, Tn., has been been brought back to Bradley County to face a first-degree murder count.

Dayren Lopez Roque, 41, was located and arrested in a jurisdiction in south Texas, 30 miles from the Texas/Mexico border.

Cleveland Police worked with Texas Rangers and local law enforcement agencies in that area to bring him back to Tennessee to face the charges. 

Officials said, "Cleveland Police Department investigators Lt. Andy Wattenbarger, Detective Zach Kilby, other members of the Special Investigations Unit, and Sgt. Russ Fredricks of the CPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit worked around the clock to locate him.

"We are very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication of all people involved, including our 10th Judicial District Attorney Stephen Hatchett, Investigator Marshall Hicks, and the staff at the DA’s office.

"This investigation is still ongoing.  There is a lot of work ahead to assure that Dayana Garcia and her family receive the just outcome that they deserve." 

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Cleveland Police Department responded to 315 Northcrest Circle on a report of a missing person. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant for the residence was executed. Investigators searched the residence and located the missing female inside the residence.

The female victim, Ms. Garcia, was verified deceased.

The Cleveland Police Department then deemed the domestic-related incident as a homicide investigation.

 

 

Latest Headlines
The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying
Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Lee's Ashleigh Simes Wins ITA Division II Women's Championship
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men's Tennis Results From ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Women Compete In ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Takes on Qubein Cup Field
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AUSBERRY, ... more

The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn
  • 10/13/2024

I moved to Chattanooga in October 1989 to be project superintendent for construction of the Tennessee Aquarium. For the subsequent 2.5 years I had the pleasure of working with Bill Flynn nearly ... more

4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
  • 10/13/2024

The October meeting for Lookout Mountain, Ga., began with Mayor David Bennett and Mike Chalverus recognizing four volunteer firefighters who recently completed their FF1 certification with the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/13/2024
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution
  • 10/12/2024
19-Year-Old Arrested After Shot Fired, Assault At Local Football Game
19-Year-Old Arrested After Shot Fired, Assault At Local Football Game
  • 10/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/12/2024
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
  • 10/11/2024
Opinion
A Plan For McDonald Farm That Benefits All County Residents
  • 10/13/2024
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Gratitude To ARPA For The Adventure Acres
  • 10/13/2024
McDonald Farm: A Recreational Powerhouse
  • 10/13/2024
Much More Than A Grocery Store For Walden
  • 10/13/2024
Sports
Golf Notebook: Simonsen Among Golfers Chasing Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
Golf Notebook: Simonsen Among Golfers Chasing Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
  • 10/13/2024
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Takes on Qubein Cup Field
  • 10/13/2024
Sampson's 3rd TD Leads Vols In Comeback OT Win Over Florida, 23-17
  • 10/12/2024
#23 Mocs Dominate Furman, 41-10, On The Road For 3rd-Straight Victory
  • 10/12/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Have You Been To Rock City Lately?
Life With Ferris: Have You Been To Rock City Lately?
  • 10/14/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Book Review: The Dynamos – The Summer Of 1979
  • 10/12/2024
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
  • 10/12/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
A Plan For McDonald Farm That Benefits All County Residents
  • 10/13/2024
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Gratitude To ARPA For The Adventure Acres
  • 10/13/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Complexity Of Christianity
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Complexity Of Christianity
  • 10/14/2024
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Ridgedale Baptist Church Hosts Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 11
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
  • 10/13/2024
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
  • 10/13/2024
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
  • 10/13/2024