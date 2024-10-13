The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn

I moved to Chattanooga in October 1989 to be project superintendent for construction of the Tennessee Aquarium. For the subsequent 2.5 years I had the pleasure of working with Bill Flynn nearly every day.





Bill was my mentor, my teacher, my leader and, most of all, my friend. Bill was responsible for the career path that I chose to follow for the next 30 years.





Bill was directly responsible for the successful and on-time, on-budget design and construction of a world class aquarium in downtown Chattanooga.





The world lost a great man yesterday.





RIP Bill.You certainly earned it.





Roger Conley

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL