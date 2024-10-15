Funeral Is Sunday For 12-Year-Old CSLA Student Who Died At Haunted Attraction

The funeral for a 12-year-old Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts student who died at a local haunted attraction will be held Sunday.

Samuel "Sam" Neumann Jessen, of Ooltewah, died when he tried to climb onto a passing hay ride and fell beneath the wheels last Friday night.

His family said, "Sam was a seventh grade student at CSLA, where he played soccer and basketball for the Eagles. But Sam’s passion was football. Sam was quarterback for the u12 EHYA team, was a devoted UT football fan, and loved keeping up with the NFL, where he planned on making a career by being drafted in the first round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"When he wasn’t playing or watching football, Sam was playing outside with his neighbor buddies from Belleau Ridge and Hiawatha Estates. Sam was also an avid reader and incredible writer.

"Sam loved Jesus. He was a member with his family at Two Rivers Church, where he was baptized, and active in their youth ministry. Sam was also connected to the youth groups at Ooltewah United Methodist and City Church.

"Sam’s life verses are Romans 12:11-12, 'Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.'

"Sam certainly had a zeal for life. It was infectious. His smile (along with his recently installed braces) lit up every room he was in. Sam was feisty and fearless, but also compassionate and kind.

"Sam will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but especially his family."

Sam is survived by his parents, Chris and Katie Jessen; sister, Claire; brothers, Oliver and Joshua; grandparents, Curtis and Kathleen Neumann, Patricia and Joseph Congedo, Steve and Michele Jessen, and Kathy Whaley; aunts and uncles, Susan (Jose) Laboy, and children, Antonio and Gabby (Michael); Marnie Neumann; Kelly (Adam) Vaughan and children, Emmiline, Eloise, Eli, and Charli; J.J. (Shea) Whaley and children, Elaina, Jack, Luke, and Benny; Stacey (Tony) Galyon and children, Keelan and Kaella; Suzanne (Ryan) Mak and children, Eisley and Addie; Jeff Stafford; Ericka Brandstetter; Julie (Dre) Fowler; Joe (Nancy) Congedo; and Jeff (Kim) Congedo and children, Jared, Vinnie and Mariah; many great-aunts, uncles and great-cousins.

A celebration of Sam’s life will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at City Church, 7122 Lee Hwy., at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jon Teague officiating. There will be a receiving of friends before the service from 4-6 p.m.

The family said, "In honor of Sam, the family invites you to dress comfortably and wear Tennessee orange to the celebration."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sam to Two Rivers Church building fund at www.2rc.org/give.

You may share condolences and memories of Sam with the Jessen Family at www.heritagechattanooga.com.

You may view the service on livestream at https://www.thecitychurch.cc/celebration-of-life



Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

