Prescribed Burn At Jack Benson Heritage Park On Wednesday Aims To Restore Biodiversity

  Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors officials are working to maintain the landscape at Jack Benson Heritage Park by conducting a live burn on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said, "There is a half-acre meadow at the park that is planted with native seeds and it is part of the regular maintenance at the site to have periodic burns. Ash trees are encroaching on the grasses and altering the soil moisture."

The burn will start at 1 p.m. because that will be the best time for humidity levels, as well as wind direction/speed.

The dog park will be closed during the burn, along with the portion of the walking path that goes behind the area being burned. The operation is expected to take about an hour and during that time, smoke will be visible in the area. There is no need to call 911.

The City of Chattanooga partnered with Southeastern Grasslands Institute to restore and reconstruct a natural grassland community modeled after local remnant grassland sites that historically occurred in this area. It is the third year of the reconstruction process. According to the city’s natural resources experts, the project has reached the point where a prescribed fire can be used as an effective management tool to promote, maintain, and enhance the native grassland biodiversity.

The gate access to Heritage Walk HOA Trail will be locked and inaccessible during the burn. The Chattanooga Fire Department will be on site for the duration of the project. The dog park closure will begin at 10 a.m. For safety reasons, the public is asked not to spectate.

Fire is a tool used by trained experts for effective landscape management. This prescribed burn is part of a larger initiative to restore and reconstruct a native grassland community, modeled after historic grasslands that once thrived in the region, as this process is vital for reducing wildfire risk, promoting native plant growth, and enhancing wildlife habitats.

Prescribed burns emulate natural fire cycles, playing a pivotal role in preserving ecological equilibrium. These low-intensity burns prioritize safety and are executed solely by certified experts.


