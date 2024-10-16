Latest Headlines

2 Speakers Hit Rhea Sheriff Office For Critical Comptroller's Report; Rhea Ranks 40th In Tourism Revenues

  Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The Rhea County Commission meeting room was filled to the max Tuesday night in light of the recent release of the report from the State Comptroller's Office on Sheriff Mike Neal. But of all the people present, only two, Jeff Tinkham and Mike Nixon, brought up the matter during the public comment period of the agenda.

When opening the public comment period, County Commission Chairman Jim Reed said, “Public comments are three minutes apiece concerning an item on the agenda. We have a couple items tonight that are not on the agenda. We are going to allow those to be heard anyway. Sometimes there is cause for that to happen and tonight will be that night.”

Mr. Tinkham, a former employee of not only Sheriff Neal’s, but former Sheriff Leon Sneed, said. “What’s going on right now is a disgrace to the people. Why are you (the commission) not standing up and putting a stop to these criminals that are running the roads. And I’m not talking about the people who get locked up, but the ones that lock them up. They are criminals. Everybody here knows it, and nothing is being done. I worked down there, and I did a darn good job. Then a criminal came in and took it over and he’s running this county ragged. And  no one is doing a thing about it. Not one. I’m ashamed of you all (the commission)

Mr. Nixon started by reading excerpts from the Comptroller’s Office report. He said, “Some people in this room took an oath to the Constitution. The Commission members were elected to make decisions and betterment of their constituents. The facts that I speak can be verified by the comptroller’s report.” He also questioned why the Sheriff’s Department does work for the Animal Shelter of Rhea County. He also said that Sheriff Neal doesn’t hold personnel accountable. He concluded that the facts show that Sheriff Neal and the Commission "have failed” their duty.

Chairman Reed then went on with the regular business of the Commission. Under old business, Commissioner Leo Stephens brought up a motion to terminate the contract with Our Fathers House. Chairman Reed then asked for a second to the motion, to which there was not one made. The motion died for lack of a second.

County Executive Jim Vincent brought up a report he had the state of Tennessee do showing the impact of tourism to the county.

Mr. Vincent said the report is for 2023. The state only does the report after the end of the fiscal budget year. The report showed that visitors to Rhea County generated $326 in tax savings per household through state and local tax collections. They footnoted that the statewide average is $1,161 per household.

“We're not getting the growth that we should be getting,” said Mr. Vincent. He said the amounts were pretty much level for 2021–2023. He said Rhea County ranks 40th in the state in revenues from tourism and comes in third in the 12-county region that Rhea is classified in. “It’s not weak, but it’s not really strong,” he said.

The report showed that 30 percent of the money that comes into the county is spent on food and beverage with 24 percent on lodging. Transportation expenses such as gas and vehicle maintenance garners the next biggest chunk at 29 percent. The direct visitor spending are those dollars that the visitor exchanges with businesses in the five categories the state classified. The state says that visitor spending injects real money into the local economy and generates taxes for local and state government budgets.

“When you create revenue in your community it creates jobs in the county in the various industries such as restaurants and hotels,” said Mr. Vincent. He said that these reports "will not only show how we are doing but can point in a direction that we need to go in."

He added, “Tourism creates the hotel/motel tax and last year we received $460,000. And those dollars are spent for quality-of-life things here in the county. These numbers are pretty stout. When you talk about building a community building or convention center, we’re going to have to do something like that to create additional attractions and bring more people in.”

Vols Take Center Stage At SEC Men's Basketball Media Day
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
County Trustee Bill Hullander, who grew up on an Apison farm, told the County Commission on Wednesday that Hamilton County is losing 1,000 acres per year of farmland. He said just 90,000 acres ... more

Funeral Is Sunday For 12-Year-Old CSLA Student Who Died At Haunted Attraction
Prescribed Burn At Jack Benson Heritage Park On Wednesday Aims To Restore Biodiversity
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
Vols Take Center Stage At SEC Men's Basketball Media Day
Schedule Delay Allows Mottern To Defend State Mid-Amateur Title
Randy Smith: Living In A Bizarro World
Fort Hill Cemetery Tours To Take Place Oct. 27
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Celebrations Of Life
Doug Daugherty: Baylor Dances, Fairyland Concerts, And The Underground
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Set To Open Critical Home Repair Program
Lookout Valley Getting New Hotel At Brown's Ferry Road Freeway Exit
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Erlanger, UTC Collaborate To Establish University’s 1st Physical Therapy Residency
Bloodanooga Returns To UT Chattanooga Oct. 29-30
Forestry Partners Invite Participation In White Oak Acorn Collection Initiative
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
St. Alban's Hixson Market Hosts Annual Holly Jolly Market On November 2
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 118 Years
Victor Alan Grant
Nancy Ann Sells Dodson
Carl Axel Edwin Lindblad, Jr.
