Signal Mountain Fires Town Manager With No Explanation; New Finance Director Quits

The Signal Mountain Town Council has fired its town manager of less than six months with no public announcement or explanation.

Also, the brand new financial director/human resources director, Michael Oldham, has quit.

His only financial report was given at the September council meeting.

Mayor Charles Poss said the issue concerning former Town Manager Matt Trollinger was a private personnel matter.

The action apparently took place at a meeting recently when the council retired to a private session that was listed on the agenda. No public explanation was given.

Mr. Trollinger, who went on the job April 15, recently moved here from Maryland and bought his first house. He also had his first child and was on paternity leave at the time of his dismissal.

He previously was the town manager for Somerset, Md.