Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

CLARK, SHADRICK

2505 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041617

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COULVILLON, COLIN JAMES

1375 TIMBER LANE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CURTIS, LAUREN ELIZABETH

5515 COUNTRY DR APT36 NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DUNHAM, RICHARD STEWART

3807 PRIEST LAKE DR NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

900 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FITZKE, SAUL ELLIOT

5904 STONE MILL DR MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE

5277 MOODY SAWYER RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CARJACKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



GRAHAM, TIMOTHY CRAIG

6041 MICMINVILLE HWY MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS

1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



HALL, JASON CHARLES

513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)



HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE

131 TRACE LANE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HILL, IVAN JEROME

2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W



JOHNSON, ANDRE

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE



KYLE, AUTUMN STAR

711 MANSION CIRCLE APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH

4818 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161451

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MORALES, WILBUR

4021 WONDER ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO

1701 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RAGLAND, TRACIE DEANGELO

2906 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER

5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY



ROBLERO, IDIEL

3510 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL

3327 OAK BURR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



STEPHENS, INDIA SYMONE

5978 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL

DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE

500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN

7719 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

CAL, TEATIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/09/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

AGGRAVATED RIOT COULVILLON, COLIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CURTIS, LAUREN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/22/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DUNHAM, RICHARD STEWART

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/18/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FITZKE, SAUL ELLIOT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CARJACKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY GRAHAM, TIMOTHY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC HALL, JASON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED JOHNSON, ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE KYLE, AUTUMN STAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RAGLAND, TRACIE DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE STEPHENS, INDIA SYMONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/02/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/01/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE







