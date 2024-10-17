Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, October 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

CLARK, SHADRICK 
2505 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041617 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COULVILLON, COLIN JAMES 
1375 TIMBER LANE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CURTIS, LAUREN ELIZABETH 
5515 COUNTRY DR APT36 NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DUNHAM, RICHARD STEWART 
3807 PRIEST LAKE DR NASHVILLE, 37217 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DYE, DAVID SAMUEL 
900 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FITZKE, SAUL ELLIOT 
5904 STONE MILL DR MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE 
5277 MOODY SAWYER RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CARJACKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

GRAHAM, TIMOTHY CRAIG 
6041 MICMINVILLE HWY MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HALL, JASON CHARLES 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE 
131 TRACE LANE ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HILL, IVAN JEROME 
2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

JOHNSON, ANDRE 
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

KYLE, AUTUMN STAR 
711 MANSION CIRCLE APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH 
4818 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161451 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MORALES, WILBUR 
4021 WONDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO 
1701 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAGLAND, TRACIE DEANGELO 
2906 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER 
5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

ROBLERO, IDIEL 
3510 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL 
3327 OAK BURR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STEPHENS, INDIA SYMONE 
5978 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL 
DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE 
500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN 
7719 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

CAL, TEATIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/09/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • AGGRAVATED RIOT
COULVILLON, COLIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CURTIS, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNHAM, RICHARD STEWART
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FITZKE, SAUL ELLIOT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • CARJACKING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
GRAHAM, TIMOTHY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HALL, JASON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JOHNSON, ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
KYLE, AUTUMN STAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAGLAND, TRACIE DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STEPHENS, INDIA SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/01/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE




