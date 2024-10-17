Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
CLARK, SHADRICK
2505 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041617
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COULVILLON, COLIN JAMES
1375 TIMBER LANE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CURTIS, LAUREN ELIZABETH
5515 COUNTRY DR APT36 NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNHAM, RICHARD STEWART
3807 PRIEST LAKE DR NASHVILLE, 37217
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
900 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FITZKE, SAUL ELLIOT
5904 STONE MILL DR MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
5277 MOODY SAWYER RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CARJACKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
GRAHAM, TIMOTHY CRAIG
6041 MICMINVILLE HWY MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HALL, JASON CHARLES
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE
131 TRACE LANE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HILL, IVAN JEROME
2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
JOHNSON, ANDRE
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
KYLE, AUTUMN STAR
711 MANSION CIRCLE APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
4818 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161451
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MORALES, WILBUR
4021 WONDER ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO
1701 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAGLAND, TRACIE DEANGELO
2906 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
ROBLERO, IDIEL
3510 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL
3327 OAK BURR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STEPHENS, INDIA SYMONE
5978 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL
DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE
500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN
7719 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
