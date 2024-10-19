Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, October 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE 
3665 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO 
3803 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDAVAZO, ZACKERY RYAN 
7162 HIGHWAY 76 W ADAMS, 370105053 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AULT, ORAN EDWARD 
742 OAK ST APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

BORRALLES DOMINGUES, JOSE ARMANDO 
DOES NOT KNOW , 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

BUNN, KIMBERLY DENISE 
3823 OWEDA TER CHATTANOOGA, 374154022 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW 
3603 MAIDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE 
2109 DAISY STPT B CHATTANOOGA, 374062443 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, ELI 
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HERNANDEZ, ISAI 
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM 
103 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
2108 Davenport St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE 
133 CLENWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS

ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES 
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN 
3603 MADIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-GARCIA, SERGIO EDGAR 
8901 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS 
2714 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045459 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

MATHERSON, CHARLES DOUGLAS 
5111 OOLETWAH ROAD APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA 
3930 JUNIPER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA 
4621 MAYWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
ASSAULT

MERCIERS, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER 
204 EVENING SIDE DRIVE APT 26 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL 
7566 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTION, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MYREE, JACQUELINE 
728 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NORWOOD, RASHAD AKEEME 
526 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ, JEFFREY KENNETH 
125 HEATHER OAKS TRAIL SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SANDERS, EMMA LOU 
1444 WILSON ROAD APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB 
107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER 
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA 
100 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, LIAM ALGERNON 
203 W EUCLID AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
RESISTING ARREST

SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL 
712 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112101 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SUDBURY, JAGGER RYAN 
742 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

TALBOT, CORY AARON 
143 HAM DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, COLETTE E 
824 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THOMAS, TOSHIBA 
1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR 
1309 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE 
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDAVAZO, ZACKERY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AULT, ORAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BORRALLES DOMINGUES, JOSE ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
BUNN, KIMBERLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/10/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, ELI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERNANDEZ, ISAI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-GARCIA, SERGIO EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
MATHERSON, CHARLES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/22/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • ASSAULT
MERCIERS, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING (62/40)
MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MYREE, JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORWOOD, RASHAD AKEEME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, JEFFREY KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANDERS, EMMA LOU
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LIAM ALGERNON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
  • RESISTING ARREST
SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
SUDBURY, JAGGER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/26/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
TALBOT, CORY AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, COLETTE E
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THOMAS, TOSHIBA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/13/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2024
South Pittsburg Runs Past Chattanooga Prep
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee Results, Week 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/18/2024
Walker Valley Stampedes PURE Academy, 49-8
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/18/2024
McCallie’s Syam Runs For Five TDs In One Half As McCallie Rolls
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/18/2024
Operator Of Cleaning Service Not Allowed On County School Grounds After Arrest
  • Breaking News
  • 10/18/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY, ... more

Chattanooga Provider Settles Allegations Of Improper Billing For Electro-Acupuncture Devices
  • 10/18/2024

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Apple Corporate Wellness, Inc., now known as Bryn Medical Center and Basket Medical PLLC, agreed to pay $1,148,598 to resolve allegations ... more

Social Media Threats Directed At Cleveland High School Being Investigated; Police Presence Increased
  • 10/18/2024

The Cleveland Police Department was made aware of a social media post at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, that appeared to be threatening in nature, directed toward Cleveland High School. ... more

Breaking News
Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In East Brainerd Thursday Night
Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In East Brainerd Thursday Night
  • 10/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/18/2024
Pedestrian, 25, Struck And Killed While Walking In I-75 Lane Of Traffic
  • 10/17/2024
Fire Service Study For Unincorporated Areas Raises Option Of Forming County Fire Service
  • 10/17/2024
Clerks Take Action To Deal With Trash Around The Courts Building
Clerks Take Action To Deal With Trash Around The Courts Building
  • 10/17/2024
Opinion
County Government With Selective Facts And Our Tax Dollars
  • 10/17/2024
Alarming Drop In State Corporate Tax Collections
  • 10/17/2024
The War That Affects You Most
  • 10/18/2024
Receipt Check Gap
  • 10/18/2024
Esther Helton – A Common Sense Conservative
  • 10/18/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Why Not Army To Win CFP Title?
Wiedmer: Why Not Army To Win CFP Title?
  • 10/18/2024
Margaritis Celebrates Restored Love For Golf To Win Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Margaritis Celebrates Restored Love For Golf To Win Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 10/18/2024
Four Tennessee Golfers Advance Friday To 2nd Stage Of PGA Tour Q-School
  • 10/18/2024
#11 Vols And #7 Tide Set To Square Off In Marquee SEC Showdown At Neyland Stadium
#11 Vols And #7 Tide Set To Square Off In Marquee SEC Showdown At Neyland Stadium
  • 10/18/2024
Leaver Leads By Two Entering Final Day of Tennessee Mid-Am
Leaver Leads By Two Entering Final Day of Tennessee Mid-Am
  • 10/17/2024
Happenings
Stacey Alexander: This Day In History - Sell, Sell, Sell
  • 10/18/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Tibor Rubin (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Tibor Rubin (USA)
  • 10/18/2024
Art 120’s International Market And More Returns With A Special Día de Todos Los Santos Celebration Oct. 26th
Art 120’s International Market And More Returns With A Special Día de Todos Los Santos Celebration Oct. 26th
  • 10/18/2024
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
  • 10/17/2024
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26 In Cleveland
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26 In Cleveland
  • 10/17/2024
Entertainment
Greg Rambin Promoted To Brand Manager At Rock 105
Greg Rambin Promoted To Brand Manager At Rock 105
  • 10/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/18/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s Noises Off Brings All The Laughs To The Stage
Southeast Whitfield High’s Noises Off Brings All The Laughs To The Stage
  • 10/18/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
  • 10/18/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Oct. 26 Features Disney's Haunted Mansion
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Oct. 26 Features Disney's Haunted Mansion
  • 10/18/2024
Opinion
County Government With Selective Facts And Our Tax Dollars
  • 10/17/2024
Alarming Drop In State Corporate Tax Collections
  • 10/17/2024
The War That Affects You Most
  • 10/18/2024
Dining
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
  • 10/14/2024
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • 10/13/2024
Business
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
  • 10/18/2024
Legacybox Featured As Clue On Jeopardy
Legacybox Featured As Clue On Jeopardy
  • 10/18/2024
Big Lots Closing Gunbarrel Road Store
  • 10/17/2024
Real Estate
Mixed-Use Development Planned On East Chattanooga's Glass Street
  • 10/17/2024
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
Kadi Brown: September Residential Market Stats
  • 10/17/2024
Student Scene
Lee University 2024 Homecoming To Begin Nov. 1
Lee University 2024 Homecoming To Begin Nov. 1
  • 10/18/2024
GNTC Launches Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarship
  • 10/17/2024
Lee University Dorm Wars 2024 Winners Crowned
Lee University Dorm Wars 2024 Winners Crowned
  • 10/18/2024
Living Well
Civitans Told Of Homeless Shelter Work By Family Promise Of Greater Chattanooga
Civitans Told Of Homeless Shelter Work By Family Promise Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2024
Local Maternity Home To Host Festival Of Trees Fundraiser
Local Maternity Home To Host Festival Of Trees Fundraiser
  • 10/18/2024
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton To Host Fall Block Party Oct. 24
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton To Host Fall Block Party Oct. 24
  • 10/18/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
  • 10/18/2024
Red Clay State Park Opens New Interactive Exhibit About Cherokee People
  • 10/15/2024
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Free Tree ReLeaf To Give Away 1,000 Trees Beginning Oct. 19
  • 10/17/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Church
FBCFO Celebrates Homecoming Oct. 20
FBCFO Celebrates Homecoming Oct. 20
  • 10/18/2024
Men's City-Wide Fellowship & Prayer Breakfast Is Oct. 19
  • 10/16/2024
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 10/16/2024
Obituaries
Lynda Weidner
Lynda Weidner
  • 10/18/2024
Frieda Gray
Frieda Gray
  • 10/18/2024
Rose Nadine Mullins
  • 10/18/2024