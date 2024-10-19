Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
3665 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO
3803 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDAVAZO, ZACKERY RYAN
7162 HIGHWAY 76 W ADAMS, 370105053
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AULT, ORAN EDWARD
742 OAK ST APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BORRALLES DOMINGUES, JOSE ARMANDO
DOES NOT KNOW ,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
BUNN, KIMBERLY DENISE
3823 OWEDA TER CHATTANOOGA, 374154022
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
3603 MAIDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE
2109 DAISY STPT B CHATTANOOGA, 374062443
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, ELI
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERNANDEZ, ISAI
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
103 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
2108 Davenport St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
133 CLENWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN
3603 MADIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-GARCIA, SERGIO EDGAR
8901 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS
2714 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045459
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
MATHERSON, CHARLES DOUGLAS
5111 OOLETWAH ROAD APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
3930 JUNIPER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA
4621 MAYWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
ASSAULT
MERCIERS, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER
204 EVENING SIDE DRIVE APT 26 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL
7566 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTION, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MYREE, JACQUELINE
728 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORWOOD, RASHAD AKEEME
526 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, JEFFREY KENNETH
125 HEATHER OAKS TRAIL SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SANDERS, EMMA LOU
1444 WILSON ROAD APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB
107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
100 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LIAM ALGERNON
203 W EUCLID AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
RESISTING ARREST
SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL
712 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112101
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SUDBURY, JAGGER RYAN
742 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
TALBOT, CORY AARON
143 HAM DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, COLETTE E
824 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THOMAS, TOSHIBA
1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR
1309 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDAVAZO, ZACKERY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|AULT, ORAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|BORRALLES DOMINGUES, JOSE ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
|
|BUNN, KIMBERLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/10/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, ELI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, ISAI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
|
|ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ-GARCIA, SERGIO EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|MATHERSON, CHARLES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/22/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- ASSAULT
|
|MERCIERS, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING (62/40)
|
|MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MYREE, JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORWOOD, RASHAD AKEEME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ, JEFFREY KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, EMMA LOU
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LIAM ALGERNON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|SUDBURY, JAGGER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/26/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|TALBOT, CORY AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, COLETTE E
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|THOMAS, TOSHIBA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/13/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
|