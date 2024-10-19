Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:



ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/18/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDAVAZO, ZACKERY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION AULT, ORAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/27/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN BORRALLES DOMINGUES, JOSE ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE) BUNN, KIMBERLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/10/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, ELI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HERNANDEZ, ISAI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/02/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/06/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-GARCIA, SERGIO EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY MATHERSON, CHARLES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/22/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/20/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT MERCIERS, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/24/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (62/40) MORGAN, RICHARD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MYREE, JACQUELINE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NORWOOD, RASHAD AKEEME

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ, JEFFREY KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RUFFNER, STACY LEAH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDERS, EMMA LOU

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/04/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, LIAM ALGERNON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERS

RESISTING ARREST SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) SUDBURY, JAGGER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/26/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN TALBOT, CORY AARON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/28/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMAS, COLETTE E

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) THOMAS, TOSHIBA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/07/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORBINGTON, COLIS LACALE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/13/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS



