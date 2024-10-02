Governor Lee Surveys Damage, Meets With Impacted Communities In East Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee traveled on Monday to East Tennessee to survey storm damage on the ground and meet with local officials and victims following severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Helene.
He was accompanied by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Hagerty, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and state officials, the governor viewed damage and visited impacted communities.
“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and severe flood damage in East Tennessee,” said Governor Lee. “We continue to pray alongside Tennesseans as we endure this heartbreaking tragedy. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee is doing everything we can to support local recovery efforts.”
Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans
- Local jurisdictions and the American Red Cross have opened storm shelters and overnight shelters in impacted areas. For the most up to date shelter locations, visit TEMA's website.
- TDOT is continuing to work to improve connectivity and make infrastructure repairs in Upper East Tennessee. Before you go out, check road conditions on TDOT's SmartWay website.
- The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline at 844 965-1386 has been established for survivors who need assistance with clean-up efforts. This service is at no cost to the survivors who are requesting assistance.
- The Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds Tennesseans to be cautious and wary of disaster relief scams. You can find helpful tips on their website.
- Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.
- Hire only licensed contractors and do not pay the total amount before the work is complete. More tips for consumers can be found here.
- Avoid downed power lines.
- If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company. TDCI’s Complaint Line for insurance: 615 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.
- Do not self-deploy to assist impacted areas. Wait for local officials to issue guidance.
- Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown.
- Continue to monitor for updated weather information from reliable sources.
- Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.