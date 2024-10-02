Governor Lee Surveys Damage, Meets With Impacted Communities In East Tennessee

photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull Previous Next

Governor Bill Lee traveled on Monday to East Tennessee to survey storm damage on the ground and meet with local officials and victims following severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Helene.

He was accompanied by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Hagerty, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and state officials, the governor viewed damage and visited impacted communities.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and severe flood damage in East Tennessee,” said Governor Lee. “We continue to pray alongside Tennesseans as we endure this heartbreaking tragedy. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee is doing everything we can to support local recovery efforts.”

Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans