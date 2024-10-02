Latest Headlines

Senator Bo Watson Tells Pachyderm Club Tennessee Continues To Be Conservative

  • Wednesday, October 2, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

In a high-altitude overview of Tennessee approaching the Nov. 5 election, state Senator Bo Watson told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club the state continues to be one of the most conservative in the nation, and that positions of power on legislative committees will dictate the issues of the day for Hamilton County and East Tennessee.

Education is the state’s top expense, and the General Assembly is beginning to classify education as a form of workforce development.

“Education and work do not have to be separated from each other,” said Senator Watson, who is chair of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. “They have to go together in the modern world.”

As Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp pushes for reform of vocational high school, the state has contributed $2 million toward his plan to resurrect a career and technical school downtown inspired by Kirkman Technical High School, which closed in 1991.

Senator Watson said modern county governments are involved in economic and community development, but they weren’t even 20 years ago.

Senator Watson said the state has made significant contributions to local higher ed this year, too, listing $60 million for a college of business expansion at UTC, $8.7 million for the renovation of Fletcher Hall, funding for a new health sciences building, plus $10.4 million in Tennessee College of Applied Technology upgrades at Chattanooga State.

Higher education brings people to Chattanooga to live and work, Senator Watson said.

A member of the audience asked if Tennessee favors forgiveness of student loans for those who do not work but collect degrees.

“We would not support that,” Senator Watson said, emphasizing that education and employment will sync up more and more.

As the Tennessee population grows, the state continues to be one of the most culturally and fiscally conservative in the country, he said. Tennessee has the lowest debt per capita and the lowest taxes per capita, exempting Alaska, in the nation, he said. Economic and employment opportunities and lifestyle are also draws, he said.

The new Republican-led school board in Hamilton County lines up with the Republican-led statehouse, he said. While Tennessee’s 10 urban counties lean liberal, the remaining 85 counties lean conservative, he said.

Demand on infrastructure and services, caused by growth, “is stressing us,” he said. But the tax base will catch up with the community’s expectations, he said.

Tennessee has made strategic tax cuts -- $2 billion in two years – to generate economic growth, he said. Changes to the franchise and excise tax have made $396 million of that recurring, he said.
August revenues were $1.5 billion, he said, which is $1.3 million more than estimates and $36.3 million more than 2023 year-to-date.

August also posted a $6.3-million loss due to misalignment with the franchise and excise tax changes and the federal fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Senator Watson said state legislative power was concentrated in West Tennessee until 2006 and 2010 elections when it pivoted to East Tennessee. Now the region is overcoming past neglect but also is due more attention from the legislature because East Tennessee’s population has surpassed West Tennessee’s.

Senator Watson spoke to a great flaw in modern government: to look ahead for short-term solutions without building a foundation for future generations.

He said whole economies attach themselves to new programs, and that makes it hard to update them. He used vehicle emissions testing, which expired in 2022, as an example.

“It is difficult to look back and correct,” he said.

He bragged that Tennessee’s state retirement program is 92 percent fully funded, compared with Kentucky’s 15 percent.

“We have the best state-funded retirement program” in the nation, he said.

The state pays down its debt so that it has greater capacity to take on more debt if needed, and it uses today’s money to pay expenses of the future.

“That, my friends, is the essence of fiscal conservatism,” Senator Watson said.  “That’s what our citizens are demanding of us.”

The Republican Party’s most important role, he said, is to limit government and limit spending.

Libertarians and conservatives, he said, “have to come together around the Republican Party.”


Latest Headlines
Senator Bo Watson Tells Pachyderm Club Tennessee Continues To Be Conservative
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2024
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
  • Sports
  • 10/2/2024
East Hamilton Girls Win Grove Level Cross Country Meet
East Hamilton Girls Win Grove Level Cross Country Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/2/2024
McCallie Middle School Wins ISC Tennis Championship
McCallie Middle School Wins ISC Tennis Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/2/2024
Cleveland Coasts To Ninth Straight 5-3A Volleyball Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/2/2024
Notre Dame, Silverdale To Host Second Round Region Soccer Playoff Games Thursday
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/2/2024
Breaking News
Senator Bo Watson Tells Pachyderm Club Tennessee Continues To Be Conservative
  • 10/2/2024

In a high-altitude overview of Tennessee approaching the Nov. 5 election, state Senator Bo Watson told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club the state continues to be one of the most conservative ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKERY, ... more

Body Of Missing Man Recovered From Nolichucky River
  • 10/1/2024

The body of Boone McCrary, 32, of Greeneville, Tn., has been recovered from a creek feeding into the Nolichucky River near W. Allen’s Bridge Road in Greeneville. His body was located ... more

Breaking News
Funeral Is Wednesday For Brainerd High Student Who Was Shot And Killed
Funeral Is Wednesday For Brainerd High Student Who Was Shot And Killed
  • 10/1/2024
Phase 2 Of I-75 At I-24 Interchange Prompts Major Traffic Shift In Hamilton County
  • 10/1/2024
Judge Raises Bond To $2 Million In Case In Which Body Was Dumped Along Freeway
  • 10/1/2024
TDOT Finds Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Of Road And Bridge Damages; Some Closures To Last Months
  • 10/1/2024
Jadarius Conyers Charged In April 26 Murder At Eastgate Loop
Jadarius Conyers Charged In April 26 Murder At Eastgate Loop
  • 10/1/2024
Opinion
Support, Pray And Spend In East Tennessee
  • 10/2/2024
Better Thank ABC Is Not Good Enough
  • 10/2/2024
The Truth Of It All
  • 10/2/2024
Peer-based Schools Or Peerless Schools?
  • 10/2/2024
Upgrades To The Walnut Street Bridge Renovation
  • 10/2/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
  • 10/2/2024
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
  • 10/2/2024
Football Mocs Prepare For Trip To ETSU Saturday
  • 10/2/2024
Fresh Off Bye Week, #4 Vols Prepare For Another Road Test At Arkansas
Fresh Off Bye Week, #4 Vols Prepare For Another Road Test At Arkansas
  • 10/1/2024
UTC Volleyball Match At Furman Postponed
  • 10/2/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Northgate, Moccasin Bend, Winfield Dunn, And Exciting Sports
  • 10/1/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
  • 10/2/2024
Doug Daugherty: Downhill On Signal Mountain: Skateboards, Sleds, And Big Wheels
  • 10/1/2024
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • 10/2/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Joins Library Family Pass Program
  • 10/2/2024
Entertainment
Choral Arts Begins New Season With "The Lord Is My Shepherd"
Choral Arts Begins New Season With "The Lord Is My Shepherd"
  • 10/1/2024
Award Winning Singer Songwriter Performs At Cohutta General Store Friday
Award Winning Singer Songwriter Performs At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 10/1/2024
Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Returns Friday
Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Returns Friday
  • 9/30/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Presents Free Chamber Concert Oct. 13
  • 10/1/2024
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
  • 10/1/2024
Opinion
Support, Pray And Spend In East Tennessee
  • 10/2/2024
Better Thank ABC Is Not Good Enough
  • 10/2/2024
The Truth Of It All
  • 10/2/2024
Dining
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
  • 9/25/2024
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Business
AG Skrmetti Issues Warning To Scammers And Price Gougers Following Tennessee's Devastating Flooding
  • 10/1/2024
WYRE Wins Company Of The Year At TechX Awards
  • 10/1/2024
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In September
  • 10/1/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Lee University Announces New Team In University Relations
Lee University Announces New Team In University Relations
  • 10/1/2024
Cleveland State 2025 Community First Awards Nominations Are Open
  • 10/1/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/1/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Launches "Invest In The Best" Capital Campaign
  • 10/2/2024
Health Department To Begin Offering Flu Vaccines Oct. 1
  • 9/30/2024
Partners In Hope Event Will Be Thursday
  • 9/30/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
Organizations Partner To Protect And Restore Cedars Of Lebanon Habitat
  • 10/1/2024
White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Drives To Make Impact - More Bikes Needed
  • 10/1/2024
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
  • 10/2/2024
Park Pavilion Revival Set For Oct. 24-27
  • 10/2/2024
Sharing God’s Goodness Giving Circle Grants $70,000 In Its 2nd Year
Sharing God’s Goodness Giving Circle Grants $70,000 In Its 2nd Year
  • 10/1/2024
Obituaries
Helen Underwood Neville
Helen Underwood Neville
  • 10/2/2024
W.R. “Pete” Peterson
  • 10/2/2024
Rosemary Rawls Prewitt
Rosemary Rawls Prewitt
  • 10/2/2024