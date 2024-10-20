Soddy Daisy Resident Unhappy About Having A Kennel Nearby

The dispute between neighbors and friends in Soddy Daisy began when one of them applied for and received a permit from the city to build a garage. At the time, he was also planning to use it to house his dogs. Then he said he changed his plans and decided to build a commercial kennel and dog training facility for high-end bird dogs on the same property where he lives on 15 acres at 11067 Hixson Pike.

When Cameron Stewart was questioned by Commissioner Marcus Keith about why he permitted it for a garage yet planned to use it for a kennel which has different regulations, he replied that he built it to be part garage and part kennel and that he was not aware of the zoning restrictions. Another question was why the garage had been positioned as far away from his own house, on the large property. It was built 100 feet from his neighbor’s home. “It was the only location suitable,” he answered.

The next-door neighbor’s concerns are the noise from barking dogs and contamination from stormwater moving pet waste onto his property. He told the commissioners that he is below the new structure and is in the path of runoff that travels downhill, over a garden and through an orchard, over his well and ending in his driveway. At the public hearing Thursday night to change the zoning from R-2A Rural Residential District to A-1 Agricultural District, Gary Orrel said he was at the meeting to oppose the zoning change that would allow the commercial kennel.

The garage is 30 feet by 40 feet with two rows of drains leading to a septic system in the concrete slab that are designed to catch the waste when the kennels would be cleaned. And the owner said there is two inches of spray foam insulation on the walls that will reduce noise when the dogs are inside. He said he would use bark collars to stop barking if it started. But the plan is to let dogs out to run occasionally during the day. A fence will be around the building with a privacy fence around that, he said. Commissioner Gene Shipley asked if he would also be willing to add a curb to contain any runoff from the dogs when they are outside. Mayor Steve Everett said that the city’s noise ordinance could take care of barking if it becomes a problem.

“This is not a personal attack on Cameron, said Mr.Orrell. We have been friends for 26 years and I hope we can get back to being friends.” But he said that a commercial kennel so close to his house would mean complete devastation to his home, food and water supply.

The motion to approve the zoning change passed unanimously on the first reading. But it will be discussed more at a commission workshop that is open to the public. The commissioners and building inspector will also visit the site to see it first hand before the second reading where the any zoning change would become final.

In another rezoning issue, on the second and final reading, a zoning change was approved for 149 Montlake Road which will allow a 22,000-square-foot building. The new zoning is for general business. The applicant said there would be no manufacturing there and all activity would take place inside. And the building will be screened.

The commissioners passed two ordinances that will abandon rights of ways to allow for parking. Property on the east side, at 11304 and 11318 Dayton Pike, is in the new Scenic Corridor by Soddy Lake. And the right of way on the east side is parallel to Dayton Pike in front of the mobile home park Tall Pine Estates that will also be abandoned by the city. The city will maintain the right to take the property back at no cost if it is desired in the future.

Diane Walker, who has organized two town hall meetings for residents of Soddy Daisy to hear candidates for the upcoming commission election, gave a reminder that the second one is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Church, 11150 Dayton Pike.

City Manager Burt Johnson announced that the commission meetings on Dec. 19 and Jan. 2 will both be cancelled due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.