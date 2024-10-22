Latest Headlines

Fire, Police Chiefs Urge Expanding Residency Requirement

  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Firefighters packed the Chattanooga City Council meeting on Tuesday "to show their support for efforts to eliminate the residency requirement that’s been holding our department back when it comes to recruitment and hiring."

CFD Chief Phil Hyman and CPD Chief John Chambers presented information about the importance of the change to council members. 

Officials said, "Currently under the city's charter, a Chattanooga police officer or firefighter can legally live in Knoxville, Nashville or even Memphis, and commute five hours or more to work each way if they so choose.

But that same police officer or firefighter is legally prohibited from living in Rossville and commuting mere minutes to work as a police officer or firefighter.

"At a time when CPD and CFD are struggling to recruit and retain members, this arbitrary rule hurts our ability to keep Chattanoogans safe. Public safety depends on a steady pipeline of qualified applicants to fill training academies, and replace employees who retire or are promoted. A new referendum, if approved, would eliminate this needless geographic distinction, allowing the recruitment of police officers and firefighters from adjoining states, provided they meet all other job requirements. It will increase the applicant pool for essential workers and promote public safety by allowing Chattanooga to recruit and retain the best-qualified candidates for these critical jobs, even if their family home is over the border.

"In its 2024 session, Tennessee’s general assembly passed legislation that allows cities to hire and retain employees from anywhere, notwithstanding any local law to the contrary. The ball is now in our court. To adopt this change, we must modify Chattanooga’s charter. Such a change must first be voted on by city council, and then passed through a ballot referendum in March. To get on the March ballot, we must send this change to the election commission by December 19th at the latest. Thanks to our city leaders and our community for their support as we fight for the future of the CFD and CPD by allowing the hiring of essential workers from adjoining states."

“We want to maintain the highest standards possible and hire the best firefighters and officers without forcing applicants from having to uproot their families in order to be able to work for us,” both chiefs said.

Bullet points: 

  • Chattanooga police and firefighters can legally live anywhere in Tennessee, even hours away, but not in nearby out-of-state locations.

  • This restriction limits the recruitment pool for essential first responders, potentially impacting public safety.

  • A new referendum aims to eliminate the in-state residency requirement for police officers and firefighters.

  • If approved, it would allow recruitment from adjoining states, provided candidates meet all other job requirements.

  • Expanding the applicant pool to include these nearby out-of-state residents who consider themselves part of the Chattanooga community will improve recruitment and retention of qualified candidates for critical public safety positions.

  • The proposed changes aim to address recruitment challenges while maintaining high standards for first responders, regardless of their place of residence.

