Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061836
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN
414 BLUEBIRD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA
5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162441
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONS, JONATHAN NEAL
485 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 373238130
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DATES, MICHAEL MONDOL
612 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101313
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
1224 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE
5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, JOSEPH KAY
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ CHAVEZ, ARTURO GEREMIAS
3359 VALLEY BROOK DECATUR, 30030
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A
810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARSH, WADE H
2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MARTIN, MICHAEL THOMAS
979 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MORELAND, CONNELL
1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
PARKER, AMBER M
240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PATEL, TARAN SAMIR
2266 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEDDICORD, BRYAN JOSEPH
5800 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDOVAL RAMOS, CHRISTIAN ARMANDO
2132 E 27TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHAW, PATRICE ANN
5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT K110 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN
1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE
1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THORNTON, RICHARD JOE
168 FANCY LANE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAIL TO YIELD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
HOMELESS 18 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WRIGHT, JASON LAMAR
302 FOSTER RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ZUNIGA RUIZ, LUIS FELIPE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COONS, JONATHAN NEAL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DATES, MICHAEL MONDOL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JOSEPH KAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/09/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARSH, WADE H
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PATEL, TARAN SAMIR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PEDDICORD, BRYAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
|
|TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THORNTON, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAIL TO YIELD
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WRIGHT, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|