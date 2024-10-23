Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH 
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061836 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN 
414 BLUEBIRD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA 
5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162441 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONS, JONATHAN NEAL 
485 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 373238130 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DATES, MICHAEL MONDOL 
612 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101313 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER 
1224 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE 
5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREEN, JOSEPH KAY 
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOPEZ CHAVEZ, ARTURO GEREMIAS 
3359 VALLEY BROOK DECATUR, 30030 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A 
810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARSH, WADE H 
2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MARTIN, MICHAEL THOMAS 
979 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD 
147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLARD, JAMES CALEB 
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORELAND, CONNELL 
1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

PARKER, AMBER M 
240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PATEL, TARAN SAMIR 
2266 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEDDICORD, BRYAN JOSEPH 
5800 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDOVAL RAMOS, CHRISTIAN ARMANDO 
2132 E 27TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHAW, PATRICE ANN 
5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT K110 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN 
1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE 
1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THORNTON, RICHARD JOE 
168 FANCY LANE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAIL TO YIELD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE 
HOMELESS 18 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WRIGHT, JASON LAMAR 
302 FOSTER RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ZUNIGA RUIZ, LUIS FELIPE 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

