Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH

3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061836

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT



BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN

414 BLUEBIRD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA

5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162441

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COONS, JONATHAN NEAL

485 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 373238130

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DATES, MICHAEL MONDOL

612 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101313

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

1224 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE

5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GREEN, JOSEPH KAY

1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LOPEZ CHAVEZ, ARTURO GEREMIAS

3359 VALLEY BROOK DECATUR, 30030

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA



LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A

810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MARSH, WADE H

2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MARTIN, MICHAEL THOMAS979 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MORELAND, CONNELL1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL INQUIRYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPARKER, AMBER M240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPATEL, TARAN SAMIR2266 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEDDICORD, BRYAN JOSEPH5800 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDOVAL RAMOS, CHRISTIAN ARMANDO2132 E 27TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESHAW, PATRICE ANN5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT K110 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURITATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTHORNTON, RICHARD JOE168 FANCY LANE LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAIL TO YIELDOPEN CONTAINER LAWWRIGHT, EVERETT LEEHOMELESS 18 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYWRIGHT, JASON LAMAR302 FOSTER RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTZUNIGA RUIZ, LUIS FELIPEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONS, JONATHAN NEAL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DATES, MICHAEL MONDOL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREEN, JOSEPH KAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/09/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARSH, WADE H

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLARD, JAMES CALEB

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PATEL, TARAN SAMIR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEDDICORD, BRYAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THORNTON, RICHARD JOE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/06/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAIL TO YIELD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/21/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY WRIGHT, JASON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



