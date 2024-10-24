City Finishing Up New Paving, Traffic Changes At Frazier Avenue

The paving contractor for the Frazier Avenue project on Wednesday finished the pavement milling and starting the resurfacing process.

Officials said, "Temporary striping is in place, however, traffic control devices such as cones and drums may be located in areas where temporary striping could not be laid (pending additional work).

"Drivers need to be cautious over the newly repaved areas as surveyors are actively marking out the locations for the new striping.

"On today, all the side streets will be paved which will result in temporary closures of Delmont Street, Forest Avenue, Tremont Street, Woodland Avenue, and Tampa Street. These closures should be brief and flaggers will be present to guide drivers to alternative routes.

Note that two new traffic patterns are now active on each end of Frazier Avenue:

The Barton Avenue ramp to Frazier Avenue is now a single lane traveling westbound.

Cherokee Boulevard eastbound at the intersection of Market Street will now have the following lanes: Left turn only, straight ahead only, right turn only. Road markings/arrows for this pattern will be installed this week.

All paving should be completed Thursday evening with the last temporary striping and permanent signage installed on Friday.

Last Nov. 25, a car ran up on the curb at Frazier and Forrest, killing two people and critically injuring a third member of the same family.

The city began a study of the busy North Chattanooga street afterward.



