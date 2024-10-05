Ordinance For Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor Passes; Donations Collected For Hurricane Victims

After the Soddy Daisy commission defined what will be allowed and adopted for parking and site plan requirements, the second and final reading of the ordinance to establish the new Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor passed with a unanimous vote of approval. That new zone is meant to showcase the lake.

The Big Soddy Gulf Park will be getting be getting a new kiosk where a trail map of the park will be displayed. There will also be color coded trail markers that correspond to the map. Each maker post also corresponds to a GPS coordinate that the Soddy Daisy Fire Department can use to identify where a hiker is in the event they need help. The new marking system is being built by Jackson Gallagher for his Eagle Scout project. On Thursday night, the commissioners voted to provide up to $900 to pay for the materials and supplies for the project.

In response to the devastation done by Hurricane Helene, the Soddy Daisy Fire Department has been collecting items to aid in the recovery effort for people living in east Tennessee and western North Carolina. The firefighters and associates started the drive and the effort has continued to grow. Not only have citizens of Soddy Daisy contributed items, but people from Sale Creek, Mowbray, Hixson, Dallas Bay and the area high schools have jumped in, said Commissioner Gene Shipley. The original goal was to take a couple of cargo trailers to the affected area. That has now been expanded to two trailer tractor trucks, four or five cargo trailers and a good amount of cash. Contributions will continue to be collected until the trucks leave at the beginning of next week. Some of the things that are needed include baby food and formula, peanut butter, adult diapers and cash. The trucks will be taken to Newport, Tn. and from there items will be distributed to eight areas through churches.

Each commissioner thanked the citizens for all the donations. “It’s impressive the way that everybody has responded,” said Commissioner Mark Penney. And Mayor Steve Everett echoed what everybody else had said, adding that the relief effort that started last Sunday morning “grew legs by Sunday night and wings by Monday.” The massive amount of rain that fell could have happened in Soddy Daisy if the path of the storm had veered just a little bit, he said, and that he appreciates the way that the community has stepped up to help.

The storm halted all the plans for the Soddy Daisy Fall Festival that had long been prepared for last weekend. Commissioner Marcus Keith recognized community volunteer Cindi Sandin for her quick response to change plans to a smaller, indoor event that day, and moving the large outdoor Fall Festival to a later date. Commissioner Keith said that the Keeping Kids Warm coat drive will also be rescheduled to coincide with the festival’s new date.

Diane Walker, another Soddy Daisy citizen, has volunteered her time to organize Town Hall meetings so residents will have the opportunity to hear candidates talk about their plans for Soddy Daisy and to be able to ask them questions before the upcoming election. The second town hall will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Freedom Church, 11150 Dayton Pike.

