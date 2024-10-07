2 Arrested For April 26th Eastgate Loop Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Jadarius Conyers and Dominique Jones in relation to the homicide that occurred at Eastgate Loop on April 26.





On April 26, at 10:02 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Eastgate Loop. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.





During the investigation, the Homicide Unit was able to obtain evidence to identify the suspects as Jadarius Conyers, 31, and Dominique Jones, 31.





The information was presented to a Hamilton County Grand Jury and they returned true bills charging the suspects with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and arson of personal property.





Jones was in the Catoosa County Jail for unrelated charges.He is awaiting extradition to Hamilton County. Conyers was recently located in Cleveland by CPD's Fugitive Unit. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.



